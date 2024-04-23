Patriots Urged to Make Trey Lance-Level Draft Trade

Select a potential franchise quarterback or acquire enough picks to overhaul a roster bereft of talent? At least one writer believes the New England Patriots should take the latter option in the 2024 NFL draft and engineer a Trey Lance-level trade involving the third-overall pick.

The idea comes from Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus. He believes “with several of the most quarterback-needy teams picking from Nos. 11-13 in the draft, the Patriots could potentially receive a massive haul for the third pick.”

Monson used the deal made by the San Francisco 49ers to move up and get Lance in 2021 as a template for what the Pats might receive this year: “A few years ago, San Francisco essentially traded three first-round picks to make the jump from No. 12 to No. 3 to select Trey Lance. The Minnesota Vikings are already positioned with two first-rounders this year if they want to make that move.”

While foregoing a quarterback at the top of the draft would be a tough sell, the Patriots would acquire the resources for long-term success via trade.

Trey Lance Haul Would Fund Patriots Rebuild

Stockpiling first-round picks would help Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo fund the Patriots’ rebuild. That process could also be accelerated by staying put at No. 3 and drafting the right quarterback.

Just look at what taking C.J. Stroud did for the Houston Texans in 2023. Stroud threw 23 touchdowns en route to transforming the Texans from a 2-14 roster into a playoff team.

The difference is the Texans got their guy. As Monson pointed out, the Patriots might not be so lucky: “hoping a player who could well be your third choice is the new answer at the most important position in the game on a roster that needs significant work is not a comfortable position for the Patriots to be in.”

It may make more sense for a franchise lacking elite-level talent at so many key positions to increase the means to rebuild. Additional picks in this year’s opening round would let the Pats double down on wide receiver and offensive line help to support veteran passer Jacoby Brissett.

The latter would be nothing more than a stop-gap starter. Yet, Brissett would benefit in the short-term from the value of a dynamic target in the passing game. Similarly, the Patriots might be better off in the long term if they swerve a first-round QB for a dominant left tackle.

All options remain on the table thanks to the number of potential trade partners for the Patriots.

No Shortage of Trade Partners for Patriots

Teams are already calling the Patriots about the No. 3 pick. As Monson noted, the Minnesota Vikings are a likely suitor, something confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “the Vikings, among others, have attempted to move up.”

How the offers are structured is key. One unnamed source told MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian initial “offers were ‘laughable’ and not close to getting the Patriots to move down. As of now, the team is still waiting for a ‘serious’ offer.”

What a so-called “serious offer” might look like is open to debate. Back in February, Evan Lazar of Patriots.com speculated the Vikes could give up All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, along with first- and second-round value in this draft.

Decided to have some fun with the Justin Jefferson trade rumors. Who says no? pic.twitter.com/Q0wkVDes96 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 26, 2024

It’s a deal the Patriots would surely take, but one they maybe shouldn’t expect to receive. If the Vikings don’t want to deal Jefferson, perhaps they’d include the 23rd-overall pick instead.

That’s the scenario outlined by PFF NE Patriots, but only after the Pats first struck a deal with the QB-needy New York Giants. There’s a belief the latter are interested in a move up to get North Carolina passer Drake Maye.

Perhaps Wolf could tempt the Denver Broncos into doing some business involving the 12th pick and additional draft capital. Wolf would surely be the one tempted if the Broncos offered first-round value and All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II in trade.

There are several enticing trade partners for the Patriots to entertain, but any deal will only be worth it with a Lance-level haul in return. Without that kind of bounty, Wolf and Mayo will struggle to justify passing on one of the marquee signal-callers at the top of this class.