Patriots Legend & Top WR Get Into Sideline Scuffle: Report

While the focus for New England Patriots fans might have been on the action on the field, there was plenty of action on the sidelines.

The Patriots got off to a hot start as they kicked the game off with an interception of former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the Cleveland Browns‘ opening drive. New England was then able to drive all the way down to the one-yard-line but failed to reach the end zone. DeVante Parker was a big part of the offensive success as he made a great catch to gain 29 yards.

But after the drive, Parker wasn’t happy. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry was the first to report that Parker and wide receivers coach Troy Brown got in a sideline scuffle. Damien Harris, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and DeMarcus Covington all came to Parker’s defense to calm him down.

“Troy Brown and DeVante Parker heated at one another on the sideline,” Perry tweeted. “Parker pulled away. Damien Harris and DeMarcus Covington trying to get Parker to calm down.”

Troy Brown and DeVante Parker heated at one another on the sideline. Parker pulled away. Damien Harris and DeMarcus Covington trying to get Parker to calm down. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 16, 2022

Perry later noticed that Brown and Parker appeared to make up and get over their heated discussion.

“Brown just went to Parker, shook his hand, and the two spoke for a second,” Perry later tweeted. “Trying to clear things up, apparently.”

What Did Cleveland Think About the Patriots Offense?

The Browns have plenty of praise for Parker and the New England offense heading into the Week 6 matchup. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the group leading up to the showdown in Ohio.

“A really good group on offense,” he said. “I think they are very, very physical. A huge offensive line. They are running the ball well with multiple schemes. They have very good passes off of those runs, whether it is play-actions, keepers or screens. They are very balanced, but it is a very physical group.”

What Do Patriots Players Think of Brown?

While Parker might have had a disagreement with Brown, it’s clear that New England’s wide receivers think highly of the coach and legendary pass catcher.

Tyquan Thornton credited Brown for his hard work whether that be on the field or on the sidelines.

“It’s motivation, getting coached up by him. You can go on YouTube and see the film. He used to put fear in guys’ heart out there,” Thornton said. “He reminds us. Us as receivers, we have that mindset going out on the field every day.

“His history speaks for itself,” Thornton later said. “He’s a dog. He’s probably the only person I know that played the wideout position, the star (slot cornerback) position. Going on defense. Going to block punts. Doing that, that’s the true definition of a dog.”

Sometimes the passion of the game can take over and lead to a blowup but Parker and Brown made up and shouldn’t have any issues going forward. Fans in New England will be hoping that Parker has that same passion on the field as the veteran wide receiver is expected to be the Patriots’ top wide receiver.