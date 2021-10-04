Twitter Reacts to Patriots’ Crushing Loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs

The Sunday night homecoming game featuring Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium was everything we hoped it would be, unless of course you’re a die-hard New England Patriots fan.

Despite a strong performance from rookie quarterback Mac Jones, Bill Belichick and Co. fell short to The G.O.A.T and the defending champions 19-17, in a hard-fought and entertaining battle. The Patriots had a chance to take the lead with under a minute remaining, but Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal attempt fell short, smashing against the crossbar to seal New England’s doom.

After the game, NFL Twitter exploded with reactions.

Bill Belichick Saw His Share of Post-Game Criticism

Author Aaron Gouveia immediately went after Belichick for his decision to kick a long field goal with Folk, who was nursing an injury to his plant leg.

Also, are we going to pretend that Bill Belichick opting for a 55 yard field goal with a hurt kicker instead of going for it on 4th & 3 wasn't a MASSIVE mistake? #Patriots — Get the shot. Wear the mask. (@DaddyFiles) October 4, 2021

There was no hesitation on Belichick’s part when it was time to make the decision to kick the long field goal, despite Folk’s injury and the rainy conditions. The Patriots could have tried to go for it on 4th and 3, but rather than risking it, they elected to go for the ill-fated long field goal.

Props should go to the Bucs’ Lavonte David whose deflection on a third-down pass from Jones set up the 4th down. It was a huge play that not enough people are discussing.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones defended Belichick’s decision to kick the field goal.

I believe Bill Belichick knows his kicker. Definitely knows his offense was getting its teeth knocked in on third downs all night (and no fourth tries). He's not above criticism but I'm not upset about the decision to kick. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 4, 2021

David Abramo of Inside the Loudhouse took umbrage with Belichick’s “robot” approach to the postgame presser. After Jones’ strong day (31-for-40 for 275 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT) he felt Belichick should have gushed over his rookie a bit more.

Belichick. Mac Jones just OUTPLAYED Brady. How about a little positive reinforcement. Deviate from the script perhaps? Robotron Bill is cute when you are the best team. Maybe boosting your guys would be helpful. Losing me guy…..#Patriots — Ⓙⓔⓕⓕ Ⓐⓑⓡⓐⓜⓞ 🍊 (@JeffAbramo) October 4, 2021

Mac Jones Was Great on Sunday Night

Ryan Spagnoli of Pat’s Pulpit lauded Jones’ performance. He acknowledged that while the loss was tough, Jones’ performance and that of the defense was reason for optimism.

Mac Jones just went toe-to-toe in the pouring rain with Tom Brady and came 6 inches from taking home a W. Tough loss, the #Patriots aren’t there yet (may be a year or two away) but you walk away from that game extremely excited about the future at the quarterback position. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) October 4, 2021

This might be the truest take of the night. Almost no one expected the Patriots to stick this close to the Bucs on Sunday night. The fact that they did was a testament to the defense, which limited Brady to 269 passing yards and no TDs, and Jones who played about as well as you could’ve expected from a rookie.

The Patriots are 1-3, but the foundation is there.

The Patriots’ Pass Defense Was Stellar, The Run Defense? Not So Much

Doug Moore of the Gridiron Experts gave the Pats’ defense its due, especially against the pass.

The #Patriots defense played really well, all things considered. They gave up only one touchdown & really limited the Bucs passing game. Brady completed just over 50% of his passes. Judon & Barmore are going to be fun to watch (amongst others) on that defense for years to come. — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) October 4, 2021

The Patriots’ run defense was another story. While it appeared to be an all-hands-on-deck approach to slow down Brady and the Bucs’ passing game, Tampa Bay–like some of New England’s previous opponents this season–did their damage on the ground.

Tampa Bay lodged 119 yards on the ground for one score, and that included 90 from Leonard Fournette.

Patriots Get a “Gold Star” in Defeat?

All in all, NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran came away impressed with the Patriots’ performance on a whole. He gave them a “gold star.”

Maybe my bar is too low and a team that spent so much to rebuild this team shouldn’t be getting gold stars for coming close. But compared to how they’d been playing and projections for tonight … I’m still giving that gold star. https://t.co/k3xMkeHjj8 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 4, 2021

I’d have to agree with this assessment. It’s hard to get excited about a team that is 1-3, but quite honestly, they probably should at least be 2-2, and with an extra yard or so on Sunday night, maybe even 3-1.