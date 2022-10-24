Patriots RB Dealing With Mystery Injury

W

hile the New England Patriots offense appears to be getting healthier, they are actually dealing with some more problems.

New England is currently missing both Damien Harris and Ty Montgomery. Harris suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 and is slated to hopefully make his return when the Patriots play the Bears in Week 7.

Montgomery’s injury has been much more serious. He has spent most of the 2022 season on the sidelines with a leg injury or that’s at least what everyone thought.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, that isn’t the injury that Montgomery is currently dealing with. Reiss stated that it sounds like Montgomery has an upper-body injury.

“Belichick wouldn’t reveal if the ailment that landed veteran running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve after Week 1 is of the season-ending variety, which some might view as an indication it is,” wrote Reiss. “Montgomery had sprained his ankle in the preseason finale, and it would have been easy to assume he aggravated it in the opener. But a source close to Montgomery said the running back’s injury is different from the ankle, and something related to his upper body.”

What Does This Mean for the Patriots?

Montgomery was slated to play an important role in New England’s offense. With his pass-catching ability, he looked to be the replacement for James White.

But after missing the preseason, Montgomery played for the Patriots in Week 1 and racked up three receptions for 15 yards along with two carries for -2 yards per Pro Football Reference.

With his absence, Rhamondre Stevenson has stepped up and received an increased workload. The second-year running back has tallied 448 rushing yards so far this season and 17 receptions for 86 yards per Pro Football Reference.

What Rookie Is Impressing in New England?

With all these injuries, the Patriots have needed players to step up. This includes some of their younger players, even some rookies.

Ever since returning from injury, Tyquan Thornton has been involved in the passing game and has performed well. In his first two regular season NFL games, the rookie has six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown per Pro Football Reference.

Thornton has caught the attention of his more veteran teammates who have praised the rookie. DeVante Parker who is in his eighth NFL season, was among those impressed by Thornton.

“He crossed the defender up on the line and was able to get open. It’s footwork and the upper body — shoulders, head moving and everything — making the defender think you’re going one way, but go the other,” Parker said. “For a tall receiver to move like that is good.”

Thornton has also impressed his coaches. Offensive assistant Joe Judge praised Thornton heading into Week 7.

“For a tall, linear-built guy, he has a lot more looseness than you would think,” Judge said. “He definitely has some savvy to him, a lot of natural ability of just having a feel for where the defender is.

“Obviously, he has top-end speed,” Judge added. “That’s no secret. I think the thing that really kind of jumped out at us in training camp was seeing him in short space, of how well he moves in and out of cuts, and how elusive he is right there.”