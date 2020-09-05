Giants Official 53-Man Roster: Full Roster Cuts & Projected Depth Chart

The New York Giants have officially trimmed their roster down to 53, but not before a few head-turning moves. Former starters cornerback Grant Haley and linebacker Ryan Connelly were just two of 28 Giants to be released on Saturday.
We provide you with the full list of roster cuts as well as a look at Big Blue’s projected depth chart ahead of the 2020 NFL season.
Full List of Giants Roster Cuts
- Chris Slayton, DL
- Dravon Askew-Henry, DB
- Eric Smith, OT
- KeiVarae Russell, CB
- Grant Haley, CB
- Garrett Dickerson, TE
- Prince Smith Jr., CB
- Alex Tanney, QB
- Niko Lalos, DL
- Carson Tinker, LS
- Austin Mack, WR
- Tavien Feaster, RB
- Ryan Connelly, LB
- Cooper Rush, QB
- Chris Williamson, CB
- Johnny Holton, WR
- Alex Bachman, WR
- Derrick Dillon, WR
- Binjimen Victor, WR
- Eric Tomlinson, TE
- Jon Halapio, C
- Tyler Haycraft, C
- Kyle Murphy, G
- Daylon Mack, DL
- Josiah Tauaefa, LB
- Montre Hartage, CB
- Brandon Williams, CB
- Jarren Williams CB
Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!
Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Offense
|POS
|Starter
|2nd Team
|3rd Team
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Colt McCoy
|
RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Dion Lewis
|Wayne Gallman
|
FB
|Elijhaa Penny
|
WR
|Sterling Shepard
|Corey Coleman
|
WR
|Golden Tate
|CJ Board
|
WR
|Darius Slayton
|
TE
|Evan Engram
|Kaden Smith
|Levine Toilolo
|
LT
|Andrew Thomas
|
LG
|Will Hernandez
|Shane Lemieux
|
C
|Nick Gates
|Spencer Pulley
|
RG
|Kevin Zeitler
|Chad Slade
|
RT
|Cam Fleming
|Matt Peart
Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Defense
|POS
|Starter
|2nd Team
|3rd Team
|DE
|Leonard Williams
|BJ Hill
|RJ McIntosh
|
NT
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|
DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Austin Johnson
|
OLB
|Markus Golden
|Kyler Fackrell
|Carter Coughlin
|
ILB
|Blake Martinez
|Tae Crowder
|Cam Brown
|
ILB
|Devante Downs
|David Mayo INJ
|TJ Brunson
|
OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|Oshane Ximines
|
CB
|James Bradberry
|Isaac Yiahdom
|
FS
|Julian Love
|Xavier Mckinney INJ
|
SS
|Jabrill Peppers
|Sean Chandler
|Nate Ebner
|
CB/S
|Logan Ryan
|
CB
|Darnay Holmes
|Corey Ballentine
Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Special Teams
|POS
|Starter
|2nd Team
|P
|Riley Dixon
|
K
|Graham Gano
|
LS
|Casey Kreiter
|
PR
|Golden Tate
|Jabrill Peppers
|
KR
|Corey Coleman
|Corey Ballentine
– For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Giants’ 2019 Draft Pick & XFL Star Among Roster Cuts: Report
- Giants Lose Wide Receiver to Season-Ending Injury
- Giants Backup QB Continues to Turn Heads With Dominant Scrimmage
- Giants Owner Has Choice Words: ‘Embarrassing to the Organization’