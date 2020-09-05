Giants Official 53-Man Roster: Full Roster Cuts & Projected Depth Chart

The New York Giants have officially trimmed their roster down to 53, but not before a few head-turning moves. Former starters cornerback Grant Haley and linebacker Ryan Connelly were just two of 28 Giants to be released on Saturday.

We provide you with the full list of roster cuts as well as a look at Big Blue’s projected depth chart ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Full List of Giants Roster Cuts

Chris Slayton, DL

Dravon Askew-Henry, DB

Eric Smith, OT

KeiVarae Russell, CB

Grant Haley, CB

Garrett Dickerson, TE

Prince Smith Jr., CB

Alex Tanney, QB

Niko Lalos, DL

Carson Tinker, LS

Austin Mack, WR

Tavien Feaster, RB

Ryan Connelly, LB

Cooper Rush, QB

Chris Williamson, CB

Johnny Holton, WR

Alex Bachman, WR

Derrick Dillon, WR

Binjimen Victor, WR

Eric Tomlinson, TE

Jon Halapio, C

Tyler Haycraft, C

Kyle Murphy, G

Daylon Mack, DL

Josiah Tauaefa, LB

Montre Hartage, CB

Brandon Williams, CB

Jarren Williams CB

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Offense

POS Starter 2nd Team 3rd Team QB Daniel Jones Colt McCoy RB Saquon Barkley Dion Lewis Wayne Gallman FB Elijhaa Penny WR Sterling Shepard Corey Coleman WR Golden Tate CJ Board WR Darius Slayton TE Evan Engram Kaden Smith Levine Toilolo LT Andrew Thomas LG Will Hernandez Shane Lemieux C Nick Gates Spencer Pulley RG Kevin Zeitler Chad Slade RT Cam Fleming Matt Peart

Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Defense

POS Starter 2nd Team 3rd Team DE Leonard Williams BJ Hill RJ McIntosh NT Dalvin Tomlinson DT Dexter Lawrence Austin Johnson OLB Markus Golden Kyler Fackrell Carter Coughlin ILB Blake Martinez Tae Crowder Cam Brown ILB Devante Downs David Mayo INJ TJ Brunson OLB Lorenzo Carter Oshane Ximines CB James Bradberry Isaac Yiahdom FS Julian Love Xavier Mckinney INJ SS Jabrill Peppers Sean Chandler Nate Ebner CB/S Logan Ryan CB Darnay Holmes Corey Ballentine

Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Special Teams

POS Starter 2nd Team P Riley Dixon K Graham Gano LS Casey Kreiter PR Golden Tate Jabrill Peppers KR Corey Coleman Corey Ballentine

– For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.