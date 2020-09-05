Giants Official 53-Man Roster: Full Roster Cuts & Projected Depth Chart

The New York Giants have officially trimmed their roster down to 53, but not before a few head-turning moves. Former starters cornerback Grant Haley and linebacker Ryan Connelly were just two of 28 Giants to be released on Saturday.

We provide you with the full list of roster cuts as well as a look at Big Blue’s projected depth chart ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Full List of Giants Roster Cuts

  • Chris Slayton, DL
  • Dravon Askew-Henry, DB
  • Eric Smith, OT
  • KeiVarae Russell, CB
  • Grant Haley, CB
  • Garrett Dickerson, TE
  • Prince Smith Jr., CB
  • Alex Tanney, QB
  • Niko Lalos, DL
  • Carson Tinker, LS
  • Austin Mack, WR
  • Tavien Feaster, RB
  • Ryan Connelly, LB
  • Cooper Rush, QB
  • Chris Williamson, CB
  • Johnny Holton, WR
  • Alex Bachman, WR
  • Derrick Dillon, WR
  • Binjimen Victor, WR
  • Eric Tomlinson, TE
  • Jon Halapio, C
  • Tyler Haycraft, C
  • Kyle Murphy, G
  • Daylon Mack, DL
  • Josiah Tauaefa, LB
  • Montre Hartage, CB
  • Brandon Williams, CB
  • Jarren Williams CB

Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Offense

POS Starter 2nd Team 3rd Team
QB Daniel Jones Colt McCoy

RB

 Saquon Barkley Dion Lewis Wayne Gallman

FB

 Elijhaa Penny

WR

 Sterling Shepard Corey Coleman

WR

 Golden Tate CJ Board

WR

 Darius Slayton

TE

 Evan Engram Kaden Smith Levine Toilolo

LT

 Andrew Thomas

LG

 Will Hernandez Shane Lemieux

C

 Nick Gates Spencer Pulley

RG

 Kevin Zeitler Chad Slade

RT

 Cam Fleming Matt Peart

Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Defense

POS Starter 2nd Team 3rd Team
DE Leonard Williams BJ Hill RJ McIntosh

NT

 Dalvin Tomlinson

DT

 Dexter Lawrence Austin Johnson

OLB

 Markus Golden Kyler Fackrell Carter Coughlin

ILB

 Blake Martinez Tae Crowder Cam Brown

ILB

 Devante Downs David Mayo INJ TJ Brunson

OLB

 Lorenzo Carter Oshane Ximines

CB

 James Bradberry Isaac Yiahdom

FS

 Julian Love Xavier Mckinney INJ

SS

 Jabrill Peppers Sean Chandler Nate Ebner

CB/S

 Logan Ryan

CB

 Darnay Holmes Corey Ballentine

Giants’ Projected Depth Chart: Special Teams

POS Starter 2nd Team
P Riley Dixon

K

 Graham Gano

LS

 Casey Kreiter

PR

 Golden Tate Jabrill Peppers

KR

 Corey Coleman Corey Ballentine

