Giants Place Camp Star on IR; Officially Sign Ex-Titans DB

Logan Ryan’s homecoming became official on Friday when the New York Giants announced that the New Jersey native officially signed his one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. Ryan was added to New York’s 80-man roster after passing his physical and completing his COVID-19 protocols.

While the addition of the two-time Super Bowl Champion undoubtedly bolsters Big Blue’s secondary, the corresponding move in order to make room for Ryan on the roster is a tough pill to swallow.

Giants Place WR David Sills on IR

Second-year wide receiver and training camp star David Sills has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured right foot.

Prior to his injury, Sills appeared well on his way to locking down one of the 53 spots on the Giants’ opening week roster. After spending the majority of his rookie campaign as a member of New York’s practice squad the former high school quarterback took his game to new heights, enjoying a monstrous summer as one of quarterback Daniel Jones’ favorite targets throughout camp.

“I think he is a guy out there you can trust, a guy in the right spot a lot of the time and can get open and make plays,” Jones said of Sills. “He’s a good player and he’s had a good camp so far.”

Sills’ season-ending injury opens the door for another camp standout, Alex Bachman, as well as players such as Victor Binjimen and CJ Board, each of whom are all battling for the final receiver spots behind the Giants’ big-three, plus former first-rounder Corey Coleman.

Gettleman Talks Ryan Signing

Logan Ryan’s versatility goes without saying. A cornerback by training, the former Rutgers star has been used as a puzzle piece in the Tennessee Titans defense over the past three seasons. Yet none more so than in 2019, where he collected an absurd 113 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

With questions at both cornerback and safety, it appears the Giants envision a similar role for Ryan in New York.

“He had quite a year last year, you guys know that. Tennessee used him a little bit differently and it certainly gives you ideas about how to use him,” GM Dave Gettleman said of Ryan to members of the media on Tuesday.

“One of the things you guys will see once we start playing games, we’re going to be pretty multi-dimensional on defense. You are going to see a lot of stuff and Logan fills a lot of roles,” Gettleman said. “It’s at a point where, what does being a starting player mean? It means probably playing 75, 80 percent on defense. He’ll be well up there. We see him as a fit in a lot of different roles.”

