Giants Release WR Because He Had a Newborn Baby

After a closely fought battle for a New York Giants roster spot throughout camp, wide receiver Derrick Dillon came up with the short-end of the stick on cut day this past weekend. However, his time away from New York didn’t last long, as the G-Men added him to their practice squad a day later.

Yet, Dillon’s employment status changed once again on Tuesday when the Giants released the wideout yet again, this time for good reason.

The Giants Have a Heart of Gold

On top of Dillon’s recent whirlwind journey on the football field, the 24-year-old was also trying to juggle bringing a newborn child into this world in recent days. Certainly a tall task for the rookie, considering there has been “zero family time” to be had for the Louisiana native as he’s spent the entire summer zoned in on making Big Blue’s roster.

Thankfully, the Giants and head coach Joe Judge decided to make things a bit easier for Dillon, as reported by NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Dillon became a new father in recent days, and having been in New Jersey grinding through training camp and now headed into the regular season, there’s been zero family time for the 24-year-old Louisiana native who played his college ball at national champion LSU. So Judge told Dillon to take the week to go home and spent time with his newborn and his family, and he should return next week with the expectation of re-signing with the Giants’ practice squad, a person with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY NETWORK on Tuesday night.

Giants Wait Until Deadline so Dillon Would Receive Paycheck

To further drive home New York’s kind gesture, Stapleton noted that the Giants actually waited until the 4 p.m. deadline to make the roster move. In return, guaranteeing Dillon his $8,400 paycheck for the entire week, this despite being away from the team.

Much like his first stint away from New York, this one shouldn’t last very long, as the Giants are expected to re-sign Dillon next week.

Not a bad play by the Giants and their head coach, who’s been dragged through the mud in recent weeks for his handling of players.

Giants Add to Practice Squad

With Dillon’s release adding to the available spots on the Giants’ practice squad, the team chose to fill them with two familiar faces. They added running back Rod Smith, who enjoyed his most prolific years as the backup to Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas. Smith spent training camp with the Giants one season ago, but was waived with an injury settlement in early September.

New York also brought in cornerback Ryan Smith, a player they actually tried to acquire a month prior but were beaten to the punch by division foe, Washington.

Lewis appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Dolphins in 2019, a unit headed by now-Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Lewis also spent the 2017 season on the Patriots practice squad, working alongside coach Judge.

