Giants’ Adoree Jackson Suffers Sprained Ankle in Practice

The New York Giants have certainly been no strangers to the injury bug this summer, and on Wednesday during joint practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, cornerback Adoree Jackson was the latest key player to go down.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson sprained his ankle and is dealing with “significant swelling.” The plan is for Jackson to undergo further tests to determine the severity, and if all goes well, he should be able to rest up in time to be ready by Week 1 of the regular season.

#Giants CB Adoree' Jackson, who went down in practice today, suffered a sprained ankle, sources say. He’s dealing with significant swelling and he’ll have tests to determine the severity and type of sprain. If all goes well, he’ll rest up for Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2021

And as Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reported, Jackson suffered the ankle sprain late in practice, landing awkwardly while in coverage. This injury saw the defensive back get carted back to the locker room to receiver further medical attention. But the Giants are cautiously optimistic that Jackson won’t miss significant time, as Stapleton went on to note.

On the bright side, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News provided the latest update that Jackson’s injury “doesn’t look bad” and the Giants have not yet to rule him out for tomorrow’s practice.

The Giants signed Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal back in March to step in as their No. 2 cornerback, across from James Bradberry.

Jackson was a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017, but has dealt with injury issues over the past two seasons.

CB Depth

With Jackson’s injury, the Giants’ cornerback depth gets a little dicier past Bradberry.

The Giants recently traded Issaac Yiadom in exchange for Green Bay Packer’s 2018 second-round draft choice in cornerback Josh Jackson. However, Jackson is dealing with an undisclosed injury as well, and did not practice today. He instead, was seen doing side work with the training staff.

These injuries at the cornerback position opens the door for rookie sixth-rounder Rodarius Williams, who has received significant action in preseason so far. And while the first-year man out of Oklahoma State is projected to be a special teamer/reserve, the Giants might not have any other choice but to throw him into the fire right away.

Beyond Williams, Sam Beal is back and fighting to make the roster, after opting out of the 2020 season, citing Covid concerns. But Beal has had a rough preseason, and got picked apart against the Cleveland Browns’ offense last Sunday.

The Giants also have versatile defensive back Julian Love, who has experience at boundary corner. And with an oversaturated safety group, Love could get the chance to take on a larger role on the outside.

Devastating News

Former Giants two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Tom Coughlin revealed heartbreaking news regarding the health of his wife Judy on Tuesday.

In an emotional piece published in The New York Times, Coughlin shared that Judy has been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, which is an incurable brain disorder.

“Our hearts are broken. Judy has been everything to our family. For the past four years, we’ve helplessly watched her go from a gracious woman with a gift for conversation, hugging all the people she met and making them feel they were the most important person in the room, to losing almost all ability to speak and move,” wrote Coughlin.

“She used to enjoy planning family get-togethers, going for morning walks and caring for her rosebushes; however, those activities are but distant memories. Her days are now filled with lying in bed, watching the Hallmark Channel, sitting in a wheelchair in the sun and receiving round-the-clock care. And what’s worse, she is trapped inside a body that will not allow her to be the person she was.”

As Judy stuck by Tom’s side over the several decades he spent coaching, Tom is now returning the favor as her primary caregiver.

“Taking care of Judy is a promise I made 54 years ago when she was crazy enough to say ‘I do,’” Coughlin said. “I do want the players I coached in college and in the N.F.L. who thought all my crazy ideas about discipline, commitment and accountability ended when they left the field to know that is not the case. The truth is that is when those qualities matter most. A friend said we don’t get to choose our sunset, and that’s true, but I am so blessed to get to hold Judy’s hand through hers.”

We send our thoughts and prayers to Judy, Tom and the entire Coughlin family.

