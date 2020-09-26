Giants Having Buyer’s Remorse as Rookie Grades Among Worst in NFL?

Back-to-back matchups against pass-rushing duos of T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, and then Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn would be daunting for any offensive tackle, let alone a 21-year-old making his first two career NFL starts.

Safe to say New York Giants first-round pick Andrew Thomas has had his fair share of welcome to the NFL moments over the first two weeks of the season. This is especially true when you compare him to his fellow offensive tackle draft class, namely his intra-city counterpart, Jets’ Mekhi Becton, who has posted an impressive 79.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade on the year.

Thomas, on the other hand, checks in with a less-than-stellar grade of just 56.0. The ex-Georgia standout currently grades out behind the likes of Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs (79.7) and Cleveland’s Jedrick Wills Jr. (66.4), only outpacing Miami’s Austin Jackson on the year, who’s 47.9 overall PFF grade stands as the lowest amongst any first-round offensive tackle over the first two weeks.

Here’s what PFF’s Sam Monson had to say about Thomas’ early-season struggles:

2020 overall grade: 56.0 You could be forgiven for thinking Thomas’ below-average grade this week was a result of Khalil Mack taking the rookie to task, but the majority of his losses didn’t come at the hands of Mack. The Chicago All-Pro did beat him for a hurry and another clean pass-rush win, but the majority of the damage came against Robert Quinn, with some of the Bears’ interior players causing Thomas some problems in the run game. It hasn’t been a tremendously encouraging start for Thomas, but on the other hand, he has been up against some pretty fierce competition for his first two weeks of NFL football and just about kept his head above water.

