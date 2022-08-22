Hot Mic Catches Giants HC Brian Daboll’s Expletive-Laced Sideline Rant [WATCH]

The 2022 NFL Preseason is providing New York Giants fans with their first taste of new head coach Brian Daboll.

Through two exhibition games, Daboll has showcased a fiery spirit on the sideline. Take this fourth-quarter moment against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night for example. Giants tight end Austin Allen was called for offensive pass interference on an attempt from third-string quarterback Davis Webb, and needless to say, Daboll did not agree with the call.

Watch the moment in the clip below (Warning: NSFW language).

#Giants HC Brian Daboll was not happy after an OPI call. Hot mic catches all the f-bombs. (📽️ @BobbySkinner_)pic.twitter.com/cZeP5fst4z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

“That’s [expletive] bull [expletive],” Daboll can be heard shouting in the background. “What the [expletive]?”

Shortly after this moment, the cameras turned to get Daboll’s reaction to the penalty on the sideline. Unfortunately, the field microphones could not pick up what he was saying, but the coach was visibly animated.

when I get home and turns out they gave me 4 mcnuggets instead of 6 pic.twitter.com/SYzCgRna5W — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) August 22, 2022

This wasn’t an isolated incident on Sunday night. In fact, Daboll appeared to be upset with something after the opening kickoff. It’s tough to read his lips and figure out what he’s saying here, but the last two words are pretty clear.

Brian Daboll drops a MFer on the Giants sideline pic.twitter.com/rRdm1BpHCO — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) August 21, 2022

Despite these impassioned sideline moments, the Giants actually played a pretty good game against the Bengals. They out-gained Cincinnati on offense by 151 total yards, went 2-for-3 in the red zone, only gave up one sack and won the game, 25-22, thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback.

Giants Quarterbacks Feast vs. Bengals Defense

All three Giants quarterbacks played well on Sunday night against the Bengals, but it started with Daniel Jones. He played three drives and finished 14-of-16 with 116 yards and an interception. The interception went off the hands of rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, and Jones bounced right back with a long touchdown drive on the next Giants possession.

After the game, Brian Daboll detailed his growing relationship with Jones.

Brian Daboll says he has "constant communication" with Daniel Jones as they continue to build a new offense: "I love the kid" pic.twitter.com/aw44LYRUbR — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 22, 2022

“We’re still building that process and that relationship,” Daboll said (via SNY Giants on Twitter). “I love the kid.”

Jones wasn’t the only Giants quarterback who played well against the Bengals. Backup Tyrod Taylor completed seven of his 11 pass attempts (63.4 percent), but only gained 37 yards through the air in limited action. Third-string quarterback Davis Webb was phenomenal in the fourth quarter, completing 22 out of 27 pass attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns (122.8 passer rating). Webb also rushed for a crucial two-point conversion.

Wide receiver Alex Bachman caught both of Webb’s fourth-quarter touchdown passes, making him the surprise star of the game.

11 catches

122 yards

2 TDs@AlexBachman did everything he could to earn a roster spot. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l2b0485ARZ — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2022

With 11 catches for 122 yards and two scores on the night, Bachman made an impressive push for the final roster. He has spent most of the past three seasons on the Giants’ practice squad, but he did get called up for three games last year.

Giants Preseason Win Over Bengals Ends With a BANG

The best highlight from the Giants’ preseason win over the Bengals may have come on the final play of the game, when linebacker Tomon Fox went unblocked and laid a brutal hit.

49 was unblocked and that's a problem pic.twitter.com/5883JthE1Q — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) August 22, 2022

Fox faces an uphill climb to actually make the roster, but this play put his name on the map.