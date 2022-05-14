Brian Daboll is Harsh on Joe Schoen’s Throwing Mechanics

Joe Schoen is off to an impressive head start as New York Giants general manager, but his future at quarterback is not as bright.

The Giants opened up rookie minicamp on Friday, and Schoen was spotted throwing some passes by members of the New York media.

Here’s a clip of Schoen throwing, via SNY Giants Videos:

Pristine throwing form from Joe Schoen pic.twitter.com/pRI54AwO35 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 13, 2022

On Saturday, one reporter slyly asked Daboll about his quarterback depth chart and “the guy off the street” who was throwing at practice the day before.

Brian Daboll jokes about Joe Schoen's throwing form: "Lot of tight wobblers out there yesterday" pic.twitter.com/QMNRGb9qni — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 14, 2022

“There was a lot of tight wobblers out there yesterday,” Daboll said. “But they got to where they were supposed to get to. I think I know who you’re talking about.”

Another reporter then followed up and asked Daboll whether the Giants will sign the mysterious camp arm to a contract.

“We need to see some more today,” Daboll joked back.

Before coming to the Giants this offseason, Daboll and Schoen worked together with the Buffalo Bills. Schoen was the Bills assistant general manager from 2017-2021, while Daboll was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

First Look at the Giants’ 2022 Draft Class

Schoen and Daboll laid a foundation for themselves in New York by selecting 11 players in the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this month. All 11 were in attendance for the Giants’ rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Here’s a photo of Schoen and Daboll with the full draft class, courtesy of Ralph Vacchiano of SNY:

GM Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll and the Giants’ Draft Class of ‘22. pic.twitter.com/mwjTuMvJXT — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) May 14, 2022

The two big men in the middle are first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5) and Evan Neal (No. 70). Here’s a closer look at the two of them jogging onto the practice field, via the Giants’ official Twitter account.

Great day to be great 😤 🗣 @kayvont pic.twitter.com/ugpGMHGCWE — New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2022

At the conclusion of rookie minicamp on Saturday, Thibodeaux and Neal signed their rookie contracts. The deals were first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, and Art Stapleton of The Record reported the figures shortly after that. According to Stapleton, it’s a four-year, $31.3 million contract (with a $19.9 million signing bonus) for Thibodeaux and a four-year, $24.5 million contract (with a $15 million signing bonus) for Neal.

#Giants 1st round draft picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal will both be signing their rookie contracts today, source confirms, as @TomPelissero said. They've agreed to terms. Thibodeaux (4 years, $31.3M, $19.9M signing bonus) Neal (4 years, $24.5M, $15M signing bonus) — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 14, 2022

Both contracts will have a fifth-year team option since Thibodeaux and Neal were both first-round draft picks

The Song That Almost Made Thibodeaux Cry at Practice

For Thibodeaux, suiting up for his first Giants practice was an emotional experience. He was very candid while describing his feelings on Friday, even admitting that he “almost cried” when he heard the song “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G while wearing a New York practice jersey.

Kayvon Thibodeaux said he "almost cried" listening to Biggie while in a Giants jersey: "We really here" pic.twitter.com/XcgboVENu5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 13, 2022

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Thibodeaux said, via SNY Giants Videos. “I feel like it’s gonna hit me once we really get into it. I heard some music today, and I almost cried. I was like, ‘Man, we’re really here.'”

It’s clear that Thibodeaux is passionate about the opportunity before him. If hearing a song while on a Giants practice field nearly moved him to tears, imagine how good it must have felt for him to receive that signing bonus on Saturday.