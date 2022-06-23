Giants’ Chances Of Ending Playoff Drought Predicted By Bleacher Report

Has it really only been five years?

In the Fall/Winter of 2016-17, it was a great time to be a New York Giants fan. Behind a 35-year-old Eli Manning, the team cruised to an 11-5 record and a postseason berth. Featuring key young players like Odell Beckham Jr and Landon Collins while also featuring experienced Super Bowl champions like Manning, Victor Cruz, and Jason Pierre-Paul, the vibes were good in New York under first-year head coach Ben McAdoo. The playoff experience, of course, was disastrous and the team has not reached those heights since, coming up on six seasons without a playoff appearance.

With training camp for the upcoming season just over a month away, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton analyzed playoff droughts around the league, with the Giants prominently featured. Giants fans may definitely have reasons for optimism, with a new GM, new head coach, and some fresh blood on both sides of the ball. While the team could see a massive improvement should they stay healthy, Bleacher Report is “selling” the team’s chances of ending the drought.

Discussing why it won’t happen for the Giants in 2022, Wharton writes, “The NFC East will be brutal this year. Dallas took a small step backward but is still a contender for the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles made major upgrades on both sides of the ball this offseason, and Washington will be improved after upgrading at quarterback. The Giants aren’t there yet, but they are in line to improve considerably if [Daniel] Jones can grow into a reliable passer.”

While he did say the hiring of Daboll “might have been the best decision any team made at head coach this offseason,” Wharton questioned the status of Daniel Jones, questioned the team’s offensive line, and remained unsure if Kayvon Thibodeaux, Xavier McKinney, and Adoree’ Jackson were enough to carry the defense.

Offense’s Health Would be ‘Huge Boost’

Specifically naming a handful of players, Ian Wharton remarked on the offense’s health, stating “Having playmakers Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley stay on the field together for at least one full month would be a huge boost for New York.”

Aiming for just a month of the trio being healthy together signals just how hard it has been for the team to remain healthy in recent years. Toney suffered from a litany of injuries in his rookie season, and Barkley’s injury issues are well-documented, as are those of Sterling Shepard. It’s tantalizing to envision a period of time with everyone healthy, but it’s hard to project exactly what it would mean considering it simply hasn’t happened yet.

Former QB Expecting ‘Great’ Things From Daniel Jones

Recently retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick shared his thoughts on Daniel Jones’ status with the Giants and his future. The 39-year-old, who will enter the broadcasting world with Amazon Prime, said of Jones “I think it’s been a tough situation. There have been a lot of injuries. There’s been a lot of stuff he’s had to play through. I actually really like his talent,” adding “I think [Brian] Daboll is going to do great things for his career.”