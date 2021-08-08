Giants Add ‘Outstanding Blocker’ from Lions, Sign 6-Foot-3 Defensive Back

Another weekend, another slew of roster moves. The New York Giants have added a duo of new players into the fold, claiming tight end Jake Hausmann off waivers from the Detroit Lions and signing free-agent defensive back Chris Johnson.

The latter packs loads of intrigue and collegiate production into a tantalizing 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound frame. The assumption would be that Johnson would line up at safety with the Giants. However, the fact that the team categorized him as a “defensive back” could mean Patrick Graham might look to get creative with the big-bodied defender, possibly moonlighting some at cornerback.

Hausmann, a 6-foot-4-inch and 255-pound rookie, makes his way to East Rutherford after a near-three-month stint with the Lions. Undrafted out of Ohio State, the Cincinnati native was essentially non-existent in the Buckeyes’ passing game for the past two seasons. From 2019-2020, the now 25-year-old hauled in just three receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown. However, Hausmann’s ability as a receiver is far from the reason why he’s found a home in New York.

New York’s Answer to Toilolo’s Injury?

Dubbed an “outstanding blocker” by Giants.com’s Senior Writer Michael Eisen, Hausmann’s signing comes on the heels of the team losing Levine Toilolo, the team’s primary blocking tight end, to a torn Achilles. Big Blue also recently added another player to the tight end room — albeit more of a hybrid-type piece — in former Saint Tommy Stevens. Look for both players to be moved around during training camp, and don’t be surprised if Hausmann gets a look at fullback, as Elijhaa Penny is the only player at the position on the current roster.

In other tight end news, starter Evan Engram is continuing to turn heads during camp, much of which he credits to entering the offseason healthy — a rarity for the former first-round pick over his NFL career.

“I just took advantage of a fully healthy offseason,” Engram said. “Didn’t have any setbacks, no recovery stuff, no lingering injuries, so took a little bit of time off and I took advantage of having a fully healthy offseason and got to work. Same mindset always in the off-season, getting better, attacking things I can improve on, but just taking advantage of a fully healthy offseason.”

The highly scrutinized Pro Bowler isn’t concerned about outside noise as he embarks on year five.

“Every day I have something to attack, something to get better at,” Engram noted. “I’m not worried about yesterday. I’m not worried about last year. I’m focused on going ahead. I’m definitely not listening to all that stuff. All the opinions I care about are in this building and my family, and I’m working really hard each and every day to attack each day and attack the 24 hours I have.”

Johnson’s Intriguing Skillset and High-End Production

Signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Johnson has since bounced around a handful of practice squads, including stretches with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

Johnson, who began his college career at the University at Albany, spent his final two seasons at North Alabama, including a highly productive junior campaign where he racked up six interceptions and 50 tackles. Johnson’s play helped earn him consensus All-American and First-team All-Gulf South Conference honors.