Combine Prospects that could replace Darren Waller

Day two of the NFL Scouting Combine could be of particular interest to the New York Giants. After revealing he almost retired, the G-Men could look for a tight end to replace current starter Darren Waller who is still undecided about his playing future.

The Giants traded for Waller from the Raiders giving up a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That was the pick they received when the team traded wideout Kadarius Toney to Kansas City. In hindsight, a player considering walking away from the game after one season in New York may not have been the best use of resources.

Finding a starting caliber replacement on a rookie contract could be a consolation prize. A day after the front seven impressed in Indianapolis, day two did not disappoint. A handful of prospects thrust themselves into the conversations of being selected higher than anticipated with strong showings.

The Top Prospect of the Group

Top tight end prospect Brock Bowers has been taken as high as fifth to the Los Angeles Chargers in Mock Drafts around the league. Rumors about the Giants taking a quarterback or receiver with their top pick likely take him out of the running.

Perhaps the Giants are intentionally creating a smokescreen in hopes a player they covet falls to them. That is where Bowers comes in.

He was the main focal point for a talented University of Georgia football team that carried championship hopes into the season. He put up video-game numbers and was the first person to win back-to-back John Makey Awards, given to the best tight end in all of college football.

Taking the consensus top player at the position could shock a few people but the same could be said the last time the Giants held the sixth overall pick. Bowers opted not to take part in the Combine and will likely perform at Georgia’s Pro Day scheduled for March 13.

Day Two Tight End the Giants Could Consider

With only one player at the position with a first-round grade, day two of the NFL Draft could present a more palatable price to pay for the position. Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders ranks among the likeliest players to be drafted after Bowers.

The smooth six-foot-four, 245-pound receiving threat put up decent numbers in an offense with many mouths to feed. He does need to work on becoming a better blocker but this selection would give the Giants more options to better sustain a sudden loss.

The lowest performing throw in the entire NFL belonged to the Giants and seam routes. Sanders excels when allowed to stretch defenses down the middle.

A Sneaky Option That Shined at the Combine

Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott is likely a day three player but his performance in Indy thrust him into the spotlight. The jack-of-all-trades player has yet to master a certain skill. He simply does everything to standard and sometimes that is enough to have a long career in the NFL.

He ran a 4.68 forty yard dash and led all tight ends with a 40-inch vertical. The six-foot-four, 250-pound weapon also led the way with a 10’6″ broad jump.

Sinnott lined up everywhere for the Wildcats which speaks to his versatility. With experience playing fullback, he could potentially save a roster spot with his ability to learn and complete the job at multiple positions.

Getting an impact tight end would do wonders for whoever the Giants decide to play at quarterback. Like most things, getting a top-tier talent takes valuable capital.