Former Super Bowl Champ, NY Giants Head Coach Passes Away

The New York Giants said goodbye to an NFL legend, and one of their own, on New Year’s Day.

Former Giants head coach Dan Reeves died in the early morning hours of January 1, 2022. Reeves’ family released a statement on his passing through reporter Mike Garoffolo, of the NFL Network.

“Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA,” the statement said. “He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans, as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.”

Reeves Leaves Giant Legacy as NFL Lifer

Reeves spent nearly four decades in the NFL, first as a player and then as a coach with multiple storied franchises, taking part in a total of nine Super Bowls over the course of 38 seasons.

While best known as a coach, Reeves began his professional career as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He played eight years in Dallas and appeared in two Super Bowls, winning a ring in 1971. After his retirement as a player following the 1972 campaign, Reeves caught on as an assistant coach with the Cowboys and was part of three more Super Bowl trips, including one more victory, before being elevated to head coach of the Denver Broncos in the early 1980s.

Reeves served in that position from 1981-1992, teaming up with Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway to lead Denver to three Super Bowl appearances in 1986, 1987 and 1989.

We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances. We send our sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/ybT0RJdeiW — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2022

“We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame head coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances,” the Broncos said in a statement released via Twitter Saturday morning. “We send our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Reeves switched conferences after his departure from Denver and spent the mid-90s in New York. He won his first Coach of the Year Award during his inaugural season with the Giants in 1993. Reeves coached the team for four years before moving on to captain the Atlanta Falcons in 1997.

He won his second Coach of the Year honors in 1998, leading the Falcons to a Super Bowl that ironically ended in a 34-19 loss to Elway and the Broncos, the quarterback and franchise that helped elevate him to legendary NFL status and ultimately proved the defining stop of his career.

Reeves would coach another five years in Atlanta before the end of his NFL tenure following the 2003 season. Reeves retired as a head coach with a career record of 190-165-2.

Reeves the Second NFL Legend to Pass Away in Matter of Days

Just four days before Reeves’ passed away, news broke that the NFL had lost another legend of the game. Former Oakland Raiders head coach and longtime broadcaster John Madden died on December 28 at the age of 85. No specific cause of death has yet been released.

Like Reeves, Madden first made his mark as an NFL head coach. He spent a decade at the helm in Oakland, amassing a career record of 103-32-7 and winning the Super Bowl in 1976.

Madden went on to spend three decades in the broadcast booth and lent his name to the EA Sports’ Madden football video game franchise, which remains wildly popular to this day.