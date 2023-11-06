Giants Face Wait Over Potentially ‘Significant’ Daniel Jones Injury: Report

Week 9 was just about as bad as could be for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The starting quarterback “is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests” conducted during the 30-6 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

As Rapoport also noted, Jones will “have an MRI to learn the full picture.” In the meantime, the Giants face an anxious wait before learning about the true status of their QB1.

Jones was playing in his first game back from a cervical neck injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Yet, No. 8 lasted less than two quarters at Allegiant Stadium.

One more setback for Jones raises questions about the Giants deciding to hand him a contract worth $160 million in the offseason. The injury also puts a fresh perspective on general manager Joe Schoen’s recent trip to watch USC QB Caleb Williams take on Washington and dual-threat signal-caller Michael Penix Jr.

Scouting passers set to enter the 2024 NFL draft class has taken on greater importance. Especially since this season already looks lost with the Giants languishing at 2-7 and in prime position to own one of the top picks next April.

This article will be updated.