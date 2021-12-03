Giants Make Final Call on Daniel Jones for Week 13 Dolphins Game

When the New York Giants take the field in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, they’ll be doing so without their starting quarterback. Head coach Joe Judge revealed to reporters on Friday, December 3 that Daniel Jones has not been cleared for contact and has in return been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

Jones suffered a strained neck on the second play from scrimmage in the team’s Week 12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Duke product gutted it out, playing every offensive snap in the game, accounting for 232 yards from scrimmage and zero turnovers for the first time since Week 7.

Asked whether Jones’ injury could be season-ending, Judge replied: “There’s no final decision on that — There’s a gray area on when he could be cleared,” via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

In 11 games this season, the third-year quarterback has completed a career-best 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 298 yards on the ground rank fifth-most in the NFL.

Giants to Roll With Mike Glennon

Veteran backup Mike Glennon is expected to take the helm under center in the wake of Jones’ absence. “We expect Mike to go in and run the offense,” Judge said, via Giants.com’s Dan Salomone.

Glennon, 31, has drawn the start in 27 of his 35 career game appearances, winning six of them. Over that span, the former 3rd-round selection has compiled 6,431 yards passing, 44 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. His lone game action in a Giants uniform this season came back in Week 5 when Jones exited the first-half against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion. Glennon proceeded to complete 16-of-25 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown, while tossing two interceptions.

He and the Giants will have their hands full with a Miami defense that has turned the corner in recent weeks. Over their last three contests, the Dolphins have allowed the third-fewest points (12.3) and seventh-fewest total yards (294.0) per game in football.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!