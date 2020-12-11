Giants Final Injury Report: Latest on Daniel Jones & Blake Martinez’s Status

In a “perfect world,” New York Giants head coach Joe Judge would like to know by Friday night whether he will have both quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Martinez (back) at his disposal against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

Both Jones and Martinez have officially been listed as questionable for Week 14. Jones was a full participant at Friday’s practice. This marks his first full practice participation since sustaining his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

As of now, Judge is “fairly optimistic” both Jones and Martinez will be good to go come Sunday. With that said, the team is preparing for either scenario.

“Today’s [Friday] gonna be a tell-tale sign for both of those guys to be honest with you,” Judge said of both players. “I’m not gonna put a percentage on it. I’m optimistic on both those guys because of the way they’re working and responding with the trainers. We’ve gotta trust our medical team. I know both guys will do everything they can to be on the field. Look, we’re planning and preparing right now with plans for both having both those guys as well as not having both those guys. So it’s our job to do that and make sure we can play accordingly.”

Martinez Misses Practice on Friday

If Friday is a “tell-tale” sign, the arrow may be unfortunately pointing down on Martinez’s status, as the stud linebacker “was absent from Friday’s practice.”

Judge did inform the media prior to the start of practice that Martinez did “fairly well” at Thursday’s session, albeit on a somewhat limited basis.

"He did mostly everything yesterday in practice for the most part," Judge said of his leading tackler. "There were some things we kinda held him out of in terms of some of the more violent drills as far as hitting some of the shields and pads. Other than that, the guy went through practice for the most part for us, had a good day. We'll see where he's at today."

Judge on Jones: ‘We Ramped Him Up a Little Bit’

Daniel Jones was once again “the first QB under center,” at Friday’s practice, per Leonard. This comes on the heels of a Thursday session where the Giants increased Jones’ workload.