‘Very Average’ Daniel Jones Blamed for Saquon Barkley, Giants Contract Standoff

Saquon Barkley didn’t get a long-term contract because the New York Giants paid their “very average” starting quarterback instead. That’s according to Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd for Fox Sports 1, who blames the lucrative investment the Giants made in Daniel Jones earlier this offseason for their failure to come to an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl running back Barkley.

Speaking on the Herd on Monday, July 17, Cowherd declared “This is what happens when you have a very average quarterback that you’ve committed nearly $40 million a year to.”

"The Giants are in the place you should never get in the NFL. There's no excuse for it." — @ColinCowherd on Saquon Barkley's future in New York pic.twitter.com/NxSvV3Av77 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 17, 2023

Cowherd was talking before the deadline to reach a new deal with Barkley. The Giants couldn’t get it done, leaving Barkley to react to the prospect of playing on the franchise tag this season.

It’s created a problem Cowherd believes the Giants will struggle to avoid because of how reliant Jones is on Barkley.

Giants ‘Trapped’ By Overpaying for Daniel Jones

Cowherd leaned on a few statistics to explain the lopsided relationship between Barkley’s presence and Jones’ performances: “So, Daniel Jones’ worst year, lowest passer rating, was in 2020. That was the year Saquon Barkley played like a game and was hurt.”

The host also showed a graph revealing how if Jones “has less than 100 yards rushing behind him, he’s bad. 86 passer rating, five, seven and one. He is totally dependant on a run game, and Saquon Barkley’s obviously great.”

Cowherd’s figures further bear out stats from NFL on CBS detailing how Jones has fared without Barkley.

Daniel Jones' career with/without Saquon Barkley with without

pass TD-INT 44-17 16-17

yards/att 6.9 6.2

passer rating 91.4 77.3 pic.twitter.com/zaOeSoWDAu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 7, 2023

Those are worrying numbers when the Giants have bet big on Jones continuing the progress he showed last season. In fact, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need No. 8 to accelerate his progress if he’s going to justify the four-year, $160-million contract Big Blue handed its QB1 ahead of paying Barkley.

Jones earned his payday, but the Giants didn’t win on the strength of his arm last season. They won when Barkley dominated on the ground.

The Giants were 4-0 when Barkley exceeded 100 rushing yards during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference. That record improved to 8-0 when accounting for every contest when Barkley ran for at least 70 yards.

Barkley’s value to Jones and the rest of the offense is clear, so it’s surprising the Giants weren’t inclined to strike a deal. Especially since the gap between the player and front office was modest.

Less than $1-2 million ultimately separated both sides at the negotiating table, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post: “The Giants’ final three-year offer was in the ballpark of $11 million to $11.5 million per year with guarantees between $22 million and $23 million, multiple sources told the Post. Those numbers were all within $1 million to $2 million on both ends of Barkley’s reduced asking price.”

Barkley and the Giants standing firm over their small differences has put the onus on Jones to answer his many detractors.

Daniel Jones Can Prove Critics Wrong

Cowherd isn’t the only one to deride Jones’ importance to the Giants. Appearing on Speak for Fox Sports 1, Joy Taylor declared “nobody takes Daniel Jones serious without Saquon.”

It’s become too easy to write Jones off, but No. 8 proved his worth down the stretch last season. Jones made key throws to help beat NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 15, like this clutch completion to Richie James in traffic to move the sticks on 4th-and-9, highlighted by Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

Richie James szn back on pic.twitter.com/DP5BpNCc6k — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) December 19, 2022

Two weeks later, Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes against the Indianapolis Colts to seal a playoff berth. Once in the postseason, the Giants’ signal-caller topped 300 yards and added another two scores through the air on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the process, Jones joined select company among QBs who gashed playoff defenses as both a passer and a runner, per Pro Football Reference.

Quarterbacks to throw for 300+ yards and rush for 75+ yards in a playoff game: Steve Young (1996)

Lamar Jackson (2020)

Daniel Jones (2023)#NFLPlayoffs | #NYGvsMIN pic.twitter.com/DSXANSlXOz — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) January 16, 2023

Jones’ rushing threat is often overlooked, but he accounted for 708 yards, seven touchdowns and 5.9 yards per rush last season. He poses a dual threat no team can ignore.

The Giants invested heavily to improve the aerial component of that threat. In addition to paying Jones ahead of Barkley, Schoen also added new targets like Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver Parris Campbell and rookie burner Jalin Hyatt.

Each of those moves represented the Giants’ commitment to the prevailing logic in today’s NFL. Logic that says a winning, productive quarterback trumps every other player, even a playmaker as gifted as Barkley.

It’s considered easier to find a serviceable running back over a competent QB. That’s a theory Schoen and the Giants will test, either with Barkley or Jones, a year from now.