Giants Confirm Major Darren Waller News: Report

One of the worst-case scenarios for the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL season has come true. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has landed on injured reserve with the hamstring problem he suffered against the New York Jets in Week 8.

Waller’s new status was confirmed by ESPN’s Field Yates, who also reported backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will join the pass-catcher on IR, on Saturday, November 4.

Taylor also left the game against the Jets, due to a rib injury that landed him in hospital, but Waller’s loss will be felt more keenly. Head coach Brian Daboll, who wouldn’t rule out injured reserve as a possibility when speaking to reporters earlier in the week, needs a plan for life without his most talented receiver.

Waller hasn’t quite lived up to the billing since the Giants sent the 100th pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, but he was starting to show a few glimpses of his playmaking talent.

The 31-year-old’s growing comfort as a go-to receiver could have transformed a pedestrian Giants passing game. Instead, Big Blue will be without Waller’s versatility and physical mismatch skills until after their bye week on December 3 at the earliest.

His absence will leave Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka needing to rely on backup players like Daniel Bellinger and the returning Lawrence Cager to fill the void.