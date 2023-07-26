Giants ‘Couldn’t Handle’ New ‘Matchup Nightmare’ at Training Camp

It only took a few highlight-worthy plays on the first day of training camp for Darren Waller to live up to his billing as a “matchup nightmare” for the New York Giants.

Linebackers “couldn’t handle” the Pro Bowl tight end during practice on Wednesday, July 26, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who believes the Giants have already found “their No. 1 receiver.”

Some #Giants observations:

TE Darren Waller is matchup nightmare. Giants LBs couldn't handle him during first practice. He's their No. 1 receiver. Jason Pinnock gets first crack at winning safety job next to Xavier McKinney. Saquon Barkley … still good. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 26, 2023

Waller’s positive first impression is great news for the Giants, who dealt the third-round draft pick they got from trading Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire a playmaker capable of transforming a pedestrian passing game.

Former Las Vegas Raiders’ star Waller fits the bill after a day spent beating coverage in the red zone, making spectacular catches and being lined up all over formations in a new-look offense.

Giants’ Biggest Acquisition Makes Major Impression

Waller boasts a solid pedigree as a go-to target, having recorded back-to-back 1100-plus yard seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and ’20. The 30-year-old showcased some of the same skills that made him so productive with the Silver and Black once the Giants opened camp.

Those skills included completing a juggling catch in traffic while surrounded by safety Xavier McKinney and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke. The play was highlighted by Talkin’ Giants.

QB1 finding Darren Waller already 🎯 pic.twitter.com/t6yF5dZLQ3 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) July 26, 2023

It was the kind of catch Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones can count on Waller to make once the real action begins this season. At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, he’s a size mismatch able to use his frame to wall off coverage or his height to claim a jump ball.

Those qualities will help Jones improve his 67.2 completion percentage from a year ago. Jones also threw for just 15 touchdowns, a number sure to be boosted by Waller’s presence.

The latter has 19 touchdown receptions to his credit and was targeted in the red zone 24 times during his career season in 2020, per Player Profiler. Waller showed he hasn’t lost the knack for getting open at the goal-line by snagging this scoring strike from Jones.

Quick strike to Darren Waller for the Touchdown pic.twitter.com/QFxdRFPQP3 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) July 26, 2023

It was notable how Waller went in motion from the backfield, an example of the creative use the Giants have planned for their marquee tight end.

Giants Moving Matchup Problem All Over

Waller was on the move early and often at camp. He aligned in the backfield more than once, including on this play highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Darren Waller motion into the backfield pic.twitter.com/rsfJSL3A5y — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 26, 2023

This was an obvious example of how creative Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be to get Waller open this season. Their plan should also involve moving Waller along the line of scrimmage.

He played 82 snaps in the slot last season. The Giants have no shortage of slot-based wide receivers, including recent arrival Cole Beasley, but none who will present as big a target as Waller between the numbers.

There’s also mileage in the Giants splitting Waller out wide and letting him overmatch coverage on the perimeter. Waller entered the NFL as a wide receiver before transitioning to tight end in 2016.

Using Waller out wide again will be another way for the Giants to force defenses into obvious coverages and isolate their de facto No. 1 receiver in physical mismatches.