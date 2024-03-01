Giants: Day 2 Draft Prospects to Watch at the 2024 NFL Combine

With Day 1 in the books from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, second-day options for the New York Giants are starting to round into shape. Defensive linemen and off-the-ball linebackers opened up the festivities and a few players put up some eye-popping numbers.

While the No. 6 overall pick may come down to a quarterback or wide receiver, the Giants have two picks in the second round that could fill the remaining holes on their roster. The No. 39 pick is the seventh overall selection in round two and the slotted pick that New York earned.

They also have the No. 47 pick in the second round, which New York received when they traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to Seattle. New Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will need players that fit his scheme if the team is to transition to a 3-4 defense.

Players like edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and nose guard Dexter Lawrence appear to have certain places they are expected to transition to. There remain question marks at many other front-seven positions.

A Linebacker Who Stood Out

Taking chances on players could be the angle with two second-round picks and another in round three. If there was ever a prospect to roll the dice on, NC State’s linebacker Payton Wilson would be among the names listed.

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound impact defender checks just about every box you would want in a second-level defender. The sixth-year senior led the ACC in tackles and came in fifth throughout the entire FBS with 138 tackles.

The ACC defensive player of the year earned unanimous All-American honors to go along with the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player in the country. He also won the Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker.

He stood out at the combine when he clocked a 4.43 forty-yard dash, the fastest among linebackers. His second attempt came in a tick slower recording a 4.49 forty which would have ranked third on the day. Wilson also posted a 34.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot 11-inch broad jump.

Why would Wilson be available in the second round? His injury history is extensive. He tore his ACL in high school. He would dislocate both shoulders in a single game and dealt with another shoulder dislocation later in his career.

The Edge Player Who Could Fit With Giants

Penn State edge Chop Robinson may have done enough to cement himself as a first-round player. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound edge player has an explosive first step out of his unorthodox stance. Robinson has that speed teams covet when evaluating edge prospects.

The fact that he ran a 4.48 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine, good for second best among edge players, was icing on the cake. A deep draft could push him into the top of round two and the Giants landing a pass rusher to line up opposite of Thibodeaux would be great value.

Robinson’s scouting report does list some negatives. With a slighter frame than prototypical, he is smaller than ideal. Robinson projects to struggle with power in the NFL. A full offseason could remedy many of the issues scouts currently have with the player.

Defensive Tackles Steal the Show

Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske gave maximum effort in everything asked of him in Indianapolis. He ended up being named one of the biggest risers by many analysts on day one.

Among the defensive tackles, Fiske ran the fastest forty-yard dash (4.78), recorded the best vertical leap (33.5 inches), had the longest broad jump (9-feet-9-inches), and recorded the faster 20-yard shuttle (4.37 seconds).

Many mock drafts did not have the Florida State interior lineman going in the first round. While he may not end up going on day one, New York could land themselves a player whose maximum effort is so infectious it rubs off on those around him.

A versatile interior lineman with a high motor is exactly the kind of player a remodeling defense can lean on while they figure out the remaining pieces.