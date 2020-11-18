DeAndre Baker to Sign With Team After Dropped Charges: Report

DeAndre Baker’s NFL career will carry on. However, it appears that it will not be with the New York Giants.

Baker Expected to Sign With Chiefs

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign the free-agent cornerback to their practice squad in the coming days. Baker was in New Jersey on Tuesday “cleaning up his affairs” but is headed to Kansas City Wednesday morning to meet with the Chiefs, per New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

Garafolo went on to claim that Baker’s time will on the practice squad will be short-lived, noting that as soon as the cornerback gets up to speed “he’ll find his way to the active roster.”

The Broward County (Fla.) State Attorney’s office dropped all charges against Baker on Monday, who was accused of a Miramar robbery back in May of this year. William Dean, an attorney representing three of Baker’s four alleged victims, was arrested and charged with extortion after trying to get Baker to pay each of his clients more than $266,000.

Giants Had No Interest in a Baker Reunion

The Giants have a fairly glaring need opposite James Bradberry at cornerback, but clearly not glaring enough to feed into the reunion talks between them and Baker that circulated for much of Monday.

“Wish him the best luck in the future,” Judge said of Baker on Monday, before essentially shutting the door on Baker returning to the Giants. “We’ve made the decision we think is best for the program. That is all I have to say about that.”

In a less flattering approach, one team source told SNY that there is blatantly “no chance,” the Giants sign Baker. “We know that (drafting him) was a mistake.”

Despite the organization’s unwillingness to rekindle things with their 2019 first-round selection, Baker noted he “would have no problem going back there [New York],” in a discussion with the aforementioned Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“If they could have kept me, they would have,” Baker said. “It was a business decision and I truly understood it…I would have no problem going back there,” he claimed. “Yeah, I’d love to go back to the Giants.”

He later went on to publically apologize to the Giants for the way things played out, before emphasizing why he deserves a second chance.

“If I had something to say to the Giants, I would say I apologize for the situation and the bad light I brought on the program, even though I was innocent, I give my apology. I think they should give me another chance because my last few games with the Giants, I went out and I did pretty well and now I’m bigger, faster, stronger after working out and I’m ready to prove myself again,” Baker said. “That’s why they should give me a chance.”

Baker, 23, was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. In 2018 Baker was named the Jim Thorpe Award recipient, which is awarded to the top defensive back in college football.

In his lone season with the Giants, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound cornerback appeared in 16 games (15 starts), logging 61 tackles and eight passes defended.

