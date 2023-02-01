Senior Bowl Star Can Replace Landon Collins in Giants’ Defense

Joe Schoen and the New York Giants can continue a strong tradition of finding talent at the Senior Bowl by identifying a linebacker able to play a vital role in their defense. Texas star DeMarvion Overshown can assume the hybrid position veteran safety Landon Collins played during the run-in this season.

Collins returned to the Giants for a second spell back in October and soon rose from the practice squad to become a valuable contributor. Along with fellow safety/linebacker Tony Jefferson, Collins acted as a roving weapon in defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s schemes.

Jefferson and Collins are both free agents, so the time is ripe to find a younger option. Overshown fits the bill, according to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic: “The 6-4, 220-pounder transitioned from safety to linebacker, which should attract some attention from Giants fans who watched career safeties Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson play some linebacker in defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s system this season.”

Adding greater athleticism to the linebacker rotation is a priority for general manager Schoen. Fortunately, he’s made a habit of unearthing talent during Senior Bowl week, while the Giants have drafted a host of players who impressed in Mobile, Alabama, including quarterback Daniel Jones in 2019.

Senior Bowl Prospect Perfect for Giants’ Hybrid Position

Overshown has the range to be an asset in all three phases of defense, with Carroll noting the 22-year-old “ended his career with the Longhorns with 249 tackles, three interceptions and 17 passes defended along with nine sacks.”

The flexibility comes from Overshown’s experience as a defensive back, although Caroll’s colleague Dane Brugler believes there’s room for improvement in coverage: “As a former defensive back, Overshown isn’t new to coverage duties, but he was primarily a downhill and edge presence for the Longhorns last season. When he did drop, his anticipation was lacking and he was often caught out of position.”

Overshown at least trod the same path as Collins by moving from safety to linebacker. Collins became active as a linebacker during the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15, but Martindale was deploying No. 21 in the box long before then.

Collins made this play, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View, from the linebacker level against the Jacksonville Jaguars eight weeks earlier:

Landon Collins coming off a block and making a third-down tackle on a screen to force a FG Welcome back 21 pic.twitter.com/DwONqmZJse — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 24, 2022

Playing safeties at the linebacker level is nothing new, but the ploy does allow the Giants to keep coverage personnel on the field for early downs and still be stout against the run. That’s why Martindale wanted somebody like Jefferson, who played for him with the Baltimore Ravens, in the mix.

Jefferson also played in the box alongside Collins, but Overshown could replace both thanks to his natural fit for the way Martindale calls defense. Specifically, Martindale loves to dial up the blitz, with the Giants leading the NFL with a 39.7 pressure rate, according to Pro Football Reference.

Overshown gave an example of his talent for blitzing by bossing Illinois running back Chase Brown on this rep at the Senior Bowl, per PewterReport:

LBs vs RBs in blitz pickup – Good spin move by @TexasFootball LB Demarvion Overshown on Illinois RB Chase Brown to get to the backfield. #HookEm #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/vj6ttaMqhK — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 31, 2023

Using Overshown as a seek-and-destroy playmaker from the box, and as a big safety in certain nickel sub-packages, would expand how many different looks Martindale gets to show offenses.

It would also address an obvious weakness at inside linebacker, where retreads like Jaylon Smith and Jarrad Davis were starting as the season came to an end. Fixing this problem is worth Schoen indulging his fondness for Senior Bowl prospects who catch his eye.

Giants Have Happy History of Plundering Senior Bowl

As Carroll noted, “in Schoen’s first draft cycle with the Giants, three of his 11 selections were Senior Bowl participants: cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger and linebacker Darrian Beavers.”

Schoen was also part of the front office that “selected 14 Senior Bowl participants in the NFL Draft, including superstar quarterback Josh Allen,” when he served as assistant GM for the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants’ habit of raiding Mobile for players predates Schoen. Before he arrived, Big Blue had drafted 20 Senior Bowl prospects, including three first-rounders, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett.

Kyle Rote is perhaps the most famous of those players, drafted first overall by the Giants in 1951. Justin Pugh was taken with the 19th pick in 2013 and became a capable starter before joining the Arizona Cardinals in free agency five years later.

Jones stands out more recently, with Schoen’s predecessor Dave Gettleman making the call to draft the Duke passer sixth overall after watching him at the Senior Bowl:

The Giants had QB Daniel Jones and OLB Josh Allen on the same line (grade). Fell in love a while ago. Film blew Gettleman away. Looked out on field in Senior Bowl and saw a “professional.” That’s when he fell in “full-blown love.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 26, 2019

It’s taken awhile, but Jones’ breakout campaign in 2022 reinforced the value of the Giants treating what they see this week seriously. If Overshown continues to impress he should have a high spot on Schoen’s board for the 2023 NFL draft.