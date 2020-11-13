Giants Suffer Crushing Loss in Backfield; Latest on Golden Tate’s Injury

The New York Giants have not had starting running back Devonta Freeman at their disposal for two straight games. According to numerous reports, including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants will now have to wait at least another three games to regain his services.

Already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a lingering ankle injury, Freeman is now reportedly headed to injured reserve with what appears to be yet another ailment. Fansided’s Matt Lombardo reports that Freeman has not only a high-ankle sprain, but a “new” hamstring injury as well, both of which led towards the Giants’ decision to put him on IR.

Expect New York to continue to ride the Wayne Train in Freeman’s absence. Wayne Gallman is fresh off a 14 carry, 68-yard performance against Washington, both season highs. The fourth-year man, who is currently riding a three-game touchdown streak, has begun to turn heads for his rugged, yet versatile style of play.

“Wayne, I tell you, he’s an explosive guy, he’s also good out of the backfield,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Gallman on Wednesday. Gallman hauled in five receptions against Philly just three weeks ago and has caught 71 passes over his NFL career, despite being mostly delegated to backup duties.

Veterans Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis will continue to get run behind Gallman as well. Morris, who was written off by many as almost a comically and confusing addition in late-September, has proven he still has a bit of juice in those 31-year-old legs of his. Morris ripped off 67 rushing yards on just nine carries a week ago, an average of 7.4 yards a pop.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants Injury Report vs. Eagles

Wide receiver Golden Tate (knee) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (calf), both of whom are listed as questionable, were the only two other Giants to join Freeman on the team’s official injury report on Friday.

Tate suffered a knee injury late in Thursday’s practice, although the belief then was that the injury was nothing too serious. That sentiment carried over to Friday when Tate returned to the practice field.

When asked about his wideout’s health, head coach Joe Judge told reports he’s “optimistic,” adding that Tate had a tremendous week of practice, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Tate missed last week’s game as a disciplinary measure for publically demanding more targets.

While Yiadom’s play hasn’t been anything to write home about, the potential loss of yet another boundary cornerback would serve as a devastating blow for the Giants. A starter earlier in the year, Yiadom had been supplanted by Ryan Lewis in Week 4, but has since been reinserted into the team’s rotation since Lewis’ placement on IR.

After not logging a single defensive snap for three straight weeks, Yiadom has now gone back-top-back weeks playing 100% of the team’s snaps

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

READ NEXT

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.