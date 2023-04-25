Giants’ All-Pro ‘Likely’ to Get a 4-Year Contract

The New York Giants still need to resolve the long-term futures of Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence II, but the latter is “likely” to get a four-year deal, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, who thinks “there’s no reason” the All-Pro nose tackle won’t earn his payday.

Dexter Lawrence is going to be a Giant for the foreseeable future, likely the next 4 years for around $24 million a year, give or take some change. No reason to think they won't come to a deal. https://t.co/8iAW95Sxhx — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 24, 2023

Lawrence is entering the fifth-year of his original rookie deal, but the 17th player taken in the 2019 NFL draft has earned a lucrative extension after a banner campaign in 2022. The 25-year-old became a dominant, game-wrecking force at the heart of the front seven for defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

General manager Joe Schoen has beefed up the defensive line by signing Rakeem Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson during free agency, but Lawrence is the elite talent the Giants need for the long haul.

Securing his future won’t be easy when Schoen also has to deal with Barkley’s status. There’s also the not-so small matter of Lawrence’s fellow defensive tackle Leonard Williams carrying a hefty cap hit for this year.

Giants Face Challenges Making Room for Dexter Lawrence Deal

Stapleton’s prediction Lawrence will earn $24 million annually from his next deal is in line with how the biggest names on the defensive tackle market have been paid this offseason, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini,”the Washington Commanders’ Daron Payne ($22.5 million average per year) and the Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million APY) have signed blockbuster extensions, with Payne’s deal coming on a franchise tag. In free agency, Javon Hargrave landed $21 million APY from the San Francisco 49ers.”

It’s in the Giants’ interests for Schoen to make room for Lawrence to get paid on a par with his peers. He’s earned them after putting himself in an exclusive bracket last season, a group of defenders who graded high both rushing the passer and stopping the run, according to Pro Football Focus.

Defenders with BOTH 80+ pass rush and run defense grade this season: 🍎 Dexter Lawrence

⛏️ Nick Bosa

✈️ Quinnen Williams

☠️ Maxx Crosby

🪖 Montez Sweat

🦅 Josh Sweat pic.twitter.com/8CC0ovLq0b — PFF (@PFF) December 21, 2022

Linemen who overwhelm both phases of an offense are rare, so the Giants need to pay up. The problem is Schoen also needs Barkley to at least sign his franchise tag this offseason.

Signing the tag would earn the Pro-Bowl running back $10.091 million, but Barkley is so far not inclined to put his name on the one-year contract. Both Barkley and Lawrence will skip the official start of the team’s offseason program, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Missing voluntary workouts isn’t necessarily a major sticking point, but it still rates as a mild warning sign the Giants could be headed for a standoff with their best players on either side of the ball.

If it happens with Lawrence, Schoen may need to revisit Williams’ contract to help find a compromise. Williams will earn a base salary of $18 million in 2023 and carries a cap hit worth $32,260,000, according to Spotrac.com.

Restructing Williams’ contract would free up some cash for Lawrence, although the former may not warm to the idea of having his deal reworked. At least the Giants now have better options in reserve if they find themselves at odds with one or both of their star D-tackles.

Improved Defensive Line Depth Gives Giants Options

Signing Nunez-Roches gave the Giants a run-stuffer with Super Bowl-winning experience. Handing Robinson a one-year deal NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported will pay as much as $8 million, further boosted a run defense that allowed 5.2 yards per carry last season.

Robinson will help the Giants yield less on the ground thanks to plays like this one against Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ All-Pro Tristan Wirfs, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

A'Shawn Robinson tossed Tristin Wirfs aside to locate the RB for a stop at the LOS Good low center of gravity and impressive upper body/core strength on display pic.twitter.com/alaUgYxrRT — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 24, 2023

Adding Robinson and Nunez-Roches gives the Giants options regarding Lawrence and Williams. Those options are still on the table even after Justin Ellis and Nick Williams weren’t brought back in free agency.

If nothing else, the arrivals of Robinson and Nunez-Roches should take defensive tackle off the board for Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft. Schoen can instead focus on adding either a wide receiver, cornerback, interior offensive lineman or edge-rusher with the 25th pick, before switching his attention to dealing with Lawrence’s contract post-draft.