Drew Lock’s Contract With Giants Contains Surprising Detail

He may not have been signed to take Daniel Jones’ job, but Drew Lock will still want to get on the field for the New York Giants, based on a surprising and “*under* reported” detail in the backup quarterback’s contract.

The information comes from Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He reported “the terms of Drew Lock’s contract with the Giants were *under* reported. It’s a 1-year contract with a $5M base, as has been reported. But he can earn an additional $3M in incentives.”

Significantly, “the $3M in incentives are based on playing time, performance and team success. They’re the exact same thresholds that Tyrod Taylor had in his contract with the Giants (and that Taylor’s new contract with the Jets contain).”

How those potential bonuses break down is notable. Duggan outlined how “there’s $1M for playing time: $250K for 40-49% of snaps $250K for 50-59% $250K for 60-69% $250K for 70+%.”

The incentives also include “$1M for performance, all with a minimum of 224 pass attempts: $250K for 92.5 passer rating $250K for 65% completion $250K for 15 TD passes and 88 passer rating $250K for 2,000 yards passing and 88 passer rating.”

Finally, Lock could be due “$1M for playing time/team performance: $500K for 55-69% of snaps and playoff berth $500K for 70+% and playoff berth.”

Repeating what they had with previous QB2 Tyrod Taylor was a smart move by the Giants, even if the implications for Jones are clear. The Giants have paid Lock to play, a move they wouldn’t have made if they weren’t aware of the risk Jones could falter again.

Drew Lock Has a Strong Case to Start

Contract details like this only add to the buzz Lock might start during his first season since arriving from the Seattle Seahawks. He has a strong case based on previous comments from Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider, who revealed the Giants “sold” Lock on the chance to compete for the starting job, before acquiring him in 2024 NFL free agency.

It also seems like the Giants were determined to have a starter-ready backup on the roster, one way or another. Taylor revealed Big Blue indicated a willingness to bring him back before the 34-year-old joined the New York Jets.

Taylor was solid when stepping in for an injured Jones last season, throwing for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns in 11 appearances. Including this scoring strike against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

Taylor made the throw on the run after escaping pressure. He showcased the kind of mobility, accuracy and sound decision-making head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka want from their starting signal-caller.

Lock can make similar plays with his arm and feet. Just like he did during a 20-17 win over the Eagles in Week 15.

The 27-year-old went 22 of 38 for 208 yards, but played his best football in the fourth quarter, per numbers from PFF SEA Seahawks.

Drew Lock in the 4th quarter vs. the Eagles: 8/14

112 yards

1 TD / 0 INTs 💪 pic.twitter.com/BUVyaoW1V8 — PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) December 19, 2023

Lock possesses the raw talent to step into the breach and win if Jones continues to struggle. Safeguarding against those struggles has been a theme of the Giants’ offseason.

Giants Prepared for Transition from Daniel Jones

Jones couldn’t protect the football nor stay healthy last season, despite being handed a four-year contract worth $160 million. A neck problem, followed by a torn ACL limited him to just six games.

A 1-5 record from those starts, along with a mere two touchdown passes, compared to six interceptions, means Jones can’t be assured of his status as the Giants’ main man. Not when an increasing number of signs point to the Giants being prepared to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

Those signs were explained by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “New York is doing everything a team would if it were going to select one. Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy came to East Rutherford for pre-draft “30” visits right after the combine. All the QB pro days were well-staffed by New York. A crew of eight Giants officials, including Schoen and Daboll, met privately with Michael Penix Jr. in Seattle on March 29.”

Trading up from the sixth pick to get their passer of the future would be a costly move. Fortunately, the Giants have the green light to try after team president John Mara offered his support to Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

#Giants co-owner John Mara: If Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll have conviction on a QB at top of #NFLDraft, he supports going to get him. Still confident in Daniel Jones but says why not bring in someone to compete & let the best man win? Has he met J.J. McCarthy yet? “Not yet.” Smiles pic.twitter.com/byiqad1YrY — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 25, 2024

The Giants are keeping all options open at football’s most important position. Those options will include letting Lock earn his incentives.