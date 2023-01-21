Giants Super Bowl Winner Reacts to Special Welcome Before Eagles Playoff Showdown

It doesn’t take much to stoke the historic rivalry between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, but Eli Manning has fanned the flames better than most. The quarterback who won two Super Bowls with the Giants is the kind of player many Eagles fans love to hate, and the feeling has often been reciprocated.

Old feuds die hard, and the city of Philadelphia unveiled a special welcome for Manning ahead of the Giants and Eagles showdown in the Divisional Playoffs. The 42-year-old responded with typically deadpan humor:

This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me. pic.twitter.com/5rlsZRPPL6 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 21, 2023

This rather (un)welcoming sign was unveiled for Manning in anticipation of his return to a stadium he previously said he’d never visit again.

Eli Manning Back in Unhappy Territory

Returning to Lincoln Financial Field was pretty far from the top of Manning’s to-do list, but fate had other ideas. Fate, in the shape of the Giants’ unexpected turnaround this season.

Big Blue reached the playoffs thanks to a 9-6-1 record then prolonged their Cinderella season by beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 on Super Wild Card Weekend. The victory at U.S. Bank Stadium forced Manning’s hand, prompting him to backtrack on a previous promise.

Manning explained his thinking during an episode of ESPN’s Manningcast (h/t NBCS Philly’s John Clark), alongside his brother and fellow Super Bowl-winning QB, Peyton Manning: “I said when I retired I’d never go back to a game in Philly. But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

pic.twitter.com/HQ3RHtFXiz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 17, 2023

The reference to “double birds” goes back to a previous, unsavory encounter Manning had with an Eagles fan. He explained his experiences to ex-Eagles defensive end Chris Long on the ManningCast in 2021 (h/t Heavy.com’s Mike Greger): “I’d go into Dallas, you see some people there, they might give you a high five or a ‘good to see you.’ You go to Philly, you’re getting the ‘double bird’ right from a 9-year-old kid.”

Ex-Eagles great Chris Long joins Peyton & Eli and defends Philly fans as Eli whines about getting the “double bird” from a 9-year-old. 😂 #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sqNWAKOn8X — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 28, 2021

Manning’s physical re-enactment of the gesture got him into some hot water, something today’s Giants players have been left short of since arriving in Philadelphia.

Another Super Bowl Champ Accuses Eagles of ‘Old Tricks’

Manning isn’t the only former Giants great who is suspicious of how the Eagles operate for big games between the two. Gamesmanship or outright shady practice became part of the speculation after reports emerged the Giants were without water at the Center City team hotel, per License Plate Guy (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

The problem has subsequently been fixed, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News:

Update: “We just got it back.” Water is back on for #Giants https://t.co/tqV3gm9BDd — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 21, 2023

Yet, a quick solution didn’t prevent Carl Banks from speaking his piece. Banks, who won a pair of Super Bowls as an outside linebacker on some great Giants’ defenses, revealed he’d seen this kind of thing before in the heart of Eagles fandom:

Welp, we now know they take the @giants seriously AGAIN!.. No water in the Hotel 🤣.. They've dusted off the old tricks manual. Fandom brings out the craziness.. — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) January 21, 2023

Like Manning, Banks endured a long and checkered history against the Eagles during nine seasons with the Giants. Banks was on the losing end more often than not, going 8-10 against the Eagles as a Giant, while Manning was an abysmal 10-21 in the rivalry, per StatMuse.

That’s the kind of history the 2022 Giants are trying to overcome. They lost twice to the Eagles this season, by a combined score of 70-38. The second of those defeats came on the road in Week 18, when Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll rested many of his starters.

This time the Giants are fully healthy and eager to make the Eagles regret any trolling aimed at Manning or otherwise.