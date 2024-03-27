Giants Have Surprising Plan for 1st-Rounder After Jermaine Eluemunor Arrival

Signing Jermaine Eluemunor was part of the necessary overhaul of the New York Giants’ offensive line, but his arrival doesn’t mean Evan Neal will change position. Instead, the struggling former first-round pick is set to remain at right tackle.

That’s according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He revealed “the Giants plan to give Neal another shot at right tackle despite two alarmingly poor and injury-plagued seasons. Neal has struggled when on the field and has also missed 14 games due to injury over his first two seasons.”

This is beyond surprising since right tackle has been the weakest spot on the NFL’s worst offensive line. Some believe Neal, the seventh player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, is better suited at guard, and a transition seemed inevitable after the Giants snagged Eluemunor in free agency.

Giants Ignoring Jermaine Eluemunor’s Experience at RT

Eluemunor played right tackle extensively for the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Giants have a different plan for the 29-year-old, per Duggan: “With Neal penciled in at right tackle, Eluemunor will likely start the offseason at guard. He has played guard in the past, but he made 30 of his 31 starts over the past two seasons at tackle, with 26 of those starts at right tackle.”

New Giants’ offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo already knows what Eluemunor can do on the edge. Surely it would make more sense to let the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder continue at right tackle and leave Neal to get a head-start on a transition inside.

Eluemunor would offer more stability in pass protection thanks to “quick feet and great balance,” highlighted by Coach Gene Clemons of The Athletic.

These plays are proof of superior range and athleticism to what Neal has showcased on the edge. The Giants need those qualities if they’re going to reduce the league-high 85 sacks they surrendered last season.

Keeping Eluemunor on the right would give Bricillo bookend tackles thanks to the presence of Andrew Thomas on the left side. Thomas is the lone standout on this line as a top-10 pick who’s made good, but Neal’s career is moving in the opposite direction.

Giants Need a Better Plan to Salvage Evan Neal

Moving Neal inside seemed like the plan after reports the Giants had even discussed a move to left guard with the player’s representatives. Yet, there’s no longer a spot at left guard after Big Blue handed Jon Runyan Jr. a contract worth $30 million in free agency.

Signing Runyan and Eluemunor, after replacing Bobby Johnson with Bricillo, are the major moves the Giants have made to fix a perennial weakness. The team also hired ex-New England Patriots’ lineman James Ferentz to assist Bricillo.

As NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton pointed out, the new arrival is the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and also played for another noted line guru, Dante Scarnecchia, in New England.

Oh, and Dante Scarnecchia, the Godfather of Offensive Line coaching. https://t.co/qGINAY2l91 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 26, 2024

Ferentz and Bricillo must reshuffle personnel to form a stronger mix up front. That process should begin with evaluating Neal’s ideal spot.

Finding one won’t be easy because Runyan’s “said left guard is his preference,” according to Duggan. If the former Green Bay Packers’ starter makes that position his own, there won’t be many more ways for the Giants to try and salvage Neal.

Persevering with him at right tackle looks reckless after Neal allowed 30 pressures, two sacks and five quarterback hits last season, per Pro Football Reference. Neal needs help and perhaps Eluemunor can provide it, but the partnership is more likely to work if they switch spots.