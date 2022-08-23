Giants Could Be in Play for Patriots 1st-Rounder “Definitely” on Trade Block

Throughout the offseason, the New York Giants had a clear emphasis on fixing their offensive line.

The front office rebuilt the offensive front, having just two starters from last season. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and left guard Shane Lemieux are set to be the only starters to carry over.

Outside of Thomas and Lemieux, this offensive line will be full of fresh faces. Two veteran players were brought in through free agency in Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski. The Giants then address the right tackle through the draft by adding Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick.

In an attempt to fortify the line, the Giants added two other offensive linemen in the draft after selecting Neal. In the third round, they added North Carolina guard Joshua Ezeudu. They doubled down on North Carolina lineman as they chose to add another UNC product in Marcus McKethan in the fifth round.

At the moment, the Giants’ offensive line is riddled with injuries. Many of the players brought in to add depth will be out for a significant amount of time.

If the Giants choose to make a trade to help fortify the offensive line heading into the season, they could potentially look to the New England Patriots. Reports are stating that the Patriots could be looking to move on from one of their veteran linemen. The Giants could be a potential fit.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Possible Isaiah Wynn Trade

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Patriots have had talks with teams about possibly moving on from offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

During Breers Monday Morning Quarterback column, he wrote, “The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018. Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener.”

Heading into the 2022 season, Wynn is playing on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He is set to make $10.4m this season.

Multiple Teams talked to the #Patriots about trading for their starting Offensive Tackle Isaiah Wynn, their 2018 1st round pick, per @AlbertBreer He's currently due to make $10.4 million on his 5th-year option. pic.twitter.com/YJSt6SGXuA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2022

While the Giants making a move for a player in the final year of their contract is unlikely, it isn’t impossible.

The Patriots need depth at the wide receiver position, and the Giants have an abundance of pass catchers at the moment.

Throughout the entire off-season, there has been one player in particular that many believed the Giants could move on from. 2019 fifth-round pick Darius Slayton.

Slayton has shown potential with the Giants. During his three seasons with the team, he has recorded 124 receptions for 1,830 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns, including eight during his rookie season.

Slayton has elite speed that can help stretch the field, and big play ability when he touches the ball. But as of late, he has been lost in the shuffle within the Giants’ wide receiver room.

With the addition of 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, and strong preseasons from David Sills, Collin Johnson, and Alex Bachman, the Giants can safely move on from Slayton.

A deal centered around Slayton, and a late-round pick could potentially steal the veteran offensive lineman away. If the Giants want to solidify their line for the long season ahead, it could make sense.

Why The Trade Makes Sense

The Giants are a team amid a full-on rebuild. And with that, they are still trying to figure out what they have in several of their players. Having a strong offensive line will give them the best chance to figure that out.

At just 25 years old, Wynn could also serve as a foundational piece of the offensive line for the foreseeable future. With the Giants set to have among the most cap space in the NFL next season, they could lock Wynn into a long-term deal.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Wynn has primarily played the tackle position. But during his college days at Georgia, he spent three seasons at guard. He recorded 1,249 snaps at left guard during a three-year stretch. Over these three seasons, he allowed just two sacks and 17 pressures.

A move back to guard on this Giants offensive front could be a real possibility.

Wynn would also give the Giants depth at tackle. Last season, he recorded a PFF grade of 74.9, while playing 915 offensive snaps at the left tackle position. With two young players holding down the tackle positions, Wynn could step in and contribute to their growth.