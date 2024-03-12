Hi, Subscriber

Giants Lock In On A Veteran Quarterback

Drew Lock

Getty Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023.

The New York Giants have made a move and are set to sign Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock to a one-year, $5 million deal. Rumors of  Giants GM Joe Schoen looking for a quarterback to add in New York come to fruition with the addition of Lock.

Teams may negotiate deals but cannot become official until the new league year begins tomorrow, March 13 at 4 pm EST.

The former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos was shipped to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade. The Giants met with Wilson yet he opted to sign with the Steelers instead.

The Lock acquisition brings questions about the availability of starting quarterback Daniel Jones who tore his ACL in early November. He had to wait a little over two weeks before he underwent surgery to repair his right knee.

Jones is also recuperating from a neck injury that caused him to miss a couple of games before injuring his knee.

Stay tuned for more details on the Giants newest addition.

 

 

Angel Torres covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. He has covered sports since 2020 after a 21-year stint with the U.S. Army. His bylines include USA Today's Cowboys Wire, FanSided and 600 ESPN El Paso. More about Angel Torres

