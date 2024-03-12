Giants Lock In On A Veteran Quarterback

The New York Giants have made a move and are set to sign Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock to a one-year, $5 million deal. Rumors of Giants GM Joe Schoen looking for a quarterback to add in New York come to fruition with the addition of Lock.

Teams may negotiate deals but cannot become official until the new league year begins tomorrow, March 13 at 4 pm EST.

The former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos was shipped to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade. The Giants met with Wilson yet he opted to sign with the Steelers instead.

The Lock acquisition brings questions about the availability of starting quarterback Daniel Jones who tore his ACL in early November. He had to wait a little over two weeks before he underwent surgery to repair his right knee.

Jones is also recuperating from a neck injury that caused him to miss a couple of games before injuring his knee.

