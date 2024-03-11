Giants Lose Starting Safety in Free Agency

The New York Giants have lost another significant piece to their defense as starting safety Xavier McKinney has agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers. Per Adam Schefter, the four-year, $68 million deal makes him among the highest-paid safeties in the league.

Depending on the final numbers, his new $17 million annual average places him close to Tamp Bay safety Antoine Winfield who ranks third among all safeties. Only the Chargers Derwin James and the Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick have a higher annual average salary in the NFL.

More Packers moves: Free-agent safety Xavier McKinney is signing a four-year, $68 million deal – a $17M per year average – with the Green Bay Packers. Agent David Mulugheta confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/tNy4F6YkHc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

McKinney’s departure leaves a hole in the secondary which new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen must overcome. That leaves New York with James Pinnock, Dane Belton, and Gervarrius Owens remaining on the depth chart.

His departure comes after the Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to the rival Eagles.

