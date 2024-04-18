Giants Reporter Outlines Surprise QB Draft Strategy: ‘A Real Possibility’

There’s a “real possibility” the New York Giants will take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, but they may wait until their second pick to do it, if visits with Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler are any indication.

That’s the assessment by Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He reacted to a post on X from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Wednesday, April 17, about “Nix and Rattler making visits to East Rutherford this week.”

Duggan thinks “there’s a real possibility the Giants target a QB with their *second* pick, whether that’s at 47 or earlier via trade up.”

I think there's a real possibility the Giants target a QB with their *second* pick, whether that's at 47 or earlier via trade up https://t.co/uAl6GUUZhK — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 17, 2024

While a game of connect the dots draft style doesn’t necessarily add up to anything concrete, there’s real merit to the scenario Duggan outlined. Waiting to add a QB would let the Giants use their first selection, the sixth-overall choice, to take either a wide receiver or offensive tackle.

Both positions are arguably needs as big as signal-caller for a dire offense. Exiting the first two rounds with a new go-to target or a marquee pass-protector, along with some genuine competition for Daniel Jones, would be a coup for the Giants.

Making it happen won’t be easy, since at least one of Nix or Rattler may require a trade back into the first round to acquire.

Giants Could Justify Surprise Draft Move for Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler

Nix, a prospect often compared to Super Bowl winner Drew Brees, is somebody the Giants would likely need to trade to get near. Whether it means finding a trade partner at the top of the Round 2 or working out a way to deal back into the opening round.

It’s worth general manager Joe Schoen exploring both possibilities involving the prospect with the “Highest QB Passer Rating Since 2022,” per PFF College:

Highest QB Passer Rating Since 2022: 🟢 Bo Nix, Oregon: 126.1 pic.twitter.com/TtoUZ6CVB3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 17, 2024

If the price for Nix is deemed too high, the Giants could make a beeline for Rattler. Particularly if the ex-South Carolina standout makes a strong impression during his visit.

Rattler became known for his mobility with the Gamecocks. The 23-year-old showcased a talent for throwing on the run, like on this play highlighted by SEC Network.

Both Rattler and Nix are comfortable making plays out of the gun and running option-style, play-action based offenses. Those are the things Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had Jones do during a banner campaign in 2022.

Less than two years later, Jones will have to sweat the Giants taking his replacement. His nervy wait could well last beyond the first round.

Proposed Draft Strategy Should Make Daniel Jones Nervous

You could forgive Jones for breathing a sigh of relief if the Giants pick anyone other than a quarterback at No. 6. He won’t be able to rest easy for long, though, if Big Blue follows the strategy outlined by Duggan.

A quarterback taken with the team’s second pick needn’t be a starter as a rookie. Yet, his presence would still alert Jones he’s on borrowed time.

There’d be genuine competition for a veteran who needs to prove he’s fully healthy, despite his claims otherwise. Jones has struggled to stay on the field, but even when he has, protecting the football has also been a challenge.

A starter-ready QB being part of their draft class will be a clear sign the Giants are planning for life without Jones. The presence of Nix or Rattler would bring the potential out in Jones’ contract for 2025 into sharp focus.