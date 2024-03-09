Giants to Host Super Bowl Winning Cornerback

The New York Giants are getting a head start to free agency and will host cornerback Darious Williams on Sunday. Williams was recently released from Jacksonville in what is being described as a cost-cutting move.

Williams signed a three-year $30 million contract with Jacksonville before the 2022 season. That was after he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. With no guaranteed money remaining going into the final year of his deal, he was released without penalty.

This is where New York can land a good player to help a thin cornerback group.

The Giants top corner, Adoree Jackson, will become a free agent early next week and his return to New York is in question. The team does have two young corners entering their second season. First-round pick Deonte Banks and sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins showed flashes of good play in their rookie year.

They also have third-year guys Nick McCloud and Cor’Dale Flott on the roster. A veteran like Williams would be a nice addition to a young room.

The 30-year-old is heading into his seventh season after signing with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2018. After a short stint in his lone season in Baltimore, he signed with the Rams.

It turned out to be a great move as he paired up with All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to form one of the best cornerback duos in the league.

Williams and His Skillset

The current Giants corners are exactly that. Banks stands 6’2″ while Hawkins is a bit bigger at 6’3″. Williams stands 5’9″ which is drastically different from the current group in New York and the natural inclination may be to kick him inside.

In 2022 with the Jaguars, Williams had more snaps in the slot (486) than he did lining up on the outside (398). It was easily the most snaps inside in his career. While he gave up the most yards after the catch (YAC) in his career, his yards per reception (11.4) tied for the lowest he has ever allowed in a season.

With mixed results, Jacksonville moved him back outside where he thrived and earned the second-highest PFF grade 79.5 of his career. Under the same metric, that made him the 13th highest-graded cornerback in the NFL.

Desmond Ridder 🎯 Darious Williams pic.twitter.com/6vTyOBx2fM — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

Williams had four interceptions and this pick-six last season. Conversations about his on-field performance shouldn’t take too long.

If Williams is Signed, How Much Will It Cost?

With 27 free agents, the $47 million in cap space New York has could dissolve quickly. With so many roster holes to fill, the Giants have to be prudent with their money.

Spotrac estimates Williams’s market value at two years for $25.6 million or $12.8 a year average.

That number comes in higher than cornerback Adoree Jackson whose market value is estimated to be $11.3 million a season. The four-year, $45.4 million contract Spotrac estimates Jackson to receive is surprising.

Jackson is two years younger than Williams.

Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen matched up twice a year against Williams during the time as foes in the AFC South. He must have liked what he saw.

With free agency right around the corner, Williams may be pressed for time. The eventual flooding of free agents into an open market will dry out the money. Up against the clock, perhaps a deal could be made in the Giants favor.