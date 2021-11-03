Raiders Release Leading Receiver Ahead of Giants Showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday, November 2nd that they have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. The decision comes after he was involved in a car crash earlier that morning that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman and her dog. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Alabama native “showed signs of impairment” at the scene of the crash and was later charged with a DUI that resulted in death.

Ruggs, 22, was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. Prior to his release, the former Crimson Tide standout was enjoying a career campaign, leading all Raiders receivers in receiving yards. His 469 yards in seven games was already more than he produced throughout the entirety of his 13-game rookie season (452). Blessed with world-class speed, Ruggs was evolving into one of the league’s premier deep threats, averaging 19.5 yards per reception this season — second-most in the NFL (minimum 20 receptions).

The 5-2 Raiders, who own a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, returned to the practice field on Wednesday following their bye week. They are scheduled to take on the 2-6 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates for Darren Waller & Josh Jacobs

The Raiders passing game is expected to receive a major boost this weekend in the form of tight end Darren Waller. The Pro Bowler missed the team’s most recent outing, a Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, after suffering an ankle injury late in the practice week. However, with an added bye week to heal up, Waller was spotted out on the practice field on Wednesday (via Jessee Merrick of News3LV) and appears on track to suit up against the Giants.

The Giants are less than one week removed from limiting Kansas City Chiefs all-world tight end Travis Kelce to 27 yards on four receptions. New York’s defense has allowed an average of 46.0 yards per game to opposing tight ends this season.