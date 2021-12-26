Ex 1st-Round Pick to Make Giants Debut in Place of 141-Game Starter vs. Eagles

When the New York Giants take the field at Lincoln Financial in Week 16, they’ll be doing so without their starting right tackle. On Christmas Day, the team announced that veteran Nate Solder, as well as defensive lineman Danny Shelton, have each been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players will be ineligible to play in the division bout.

To counteract some of the losses due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Giants have activated four players to their roster as COVID-19 replacements: cornerback Darqueze Dennard, defensive lineman David Moa, wide receiver David Sills and offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson.

Dennard, who the Giants signed on December 22, boasts 30 games of starting experience and is expected to factor into the slot rotation alongside Julian Love and Aaron Robinson. The latter, who missed Week 15 after entering COVID protocols, has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. As is the case for linebacker Cam Brown, who has excelled on special teams this season, racking up seven tackles in nine games.

Giants Get Their 1st Real Look at Wilson

Wilson, by far the most tantalizing name of the bunch, is set to make his Giants debut vs. the Eagles. Head coach Joe Judge informed reporters earlier in the week that he “would expect all of our linemen to play on Sunday.” A 2020 first-round pick of the Titans, Wilson signed with the Giants on September 30 as a hopeful redemption project after well-documented off-field trouble and lack of on-field commitment prematurely ended his tenure in Tennessee after less than 10 months.

Since arriving in East Rutherford, the Brooklyn native has kept his head down, stayed out of the news cycle and worked. He’s appeared to drastically reshape his body and factored himself as a potential long-term chip in the G-Men’s plans.

“I think we have long-term plans for this guy in terms of where we see this guy being able to help in the future. However, in terms of this year, he’s made a lot of progress and if the situation arises and the opportunity comes up, we’re getting him ready to go ahead and help us,” Judge said of Wilson on November 10.

Matt Peart Expected to Start at Right Tackle

Solder, who has started each of the team’s 14 games this season, is expected to — for at least the time being — cede his starting right tackle role to Matt Peart.

“Matt did some good things in the game the other day (vs. the Cowboys in Week 15). He’s done some things he’s got to clean up as well, same with all of our other players,” coach Judge told reporters on December 22. “There are some positives that we’ve got to keep building on and we’ll come out here today in practice and work on correcting things that we did in the game on Sunday that weren’t good enough, but he is making some strides. I’m pleased with the way he’s working and the attitude he comes out here with. In terms of our rotation on the offensive line, I would expect to see everyone this week.”