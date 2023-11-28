Giants’ Rookie Credits Brian Daboll for Breakout Game vs. Patriots

Brian Daboll has taken his share of criticism while the 4-8 New York Giants have struggled this season, but rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was full of praise for his head coach after a breakout game in Week 12.

Hyatt became the first Giants player to reach 100 receiving yards in a game after he burned the New England Patriots for five catches and 109 yards. Those numbers helped the Giants win 10-7 at MetLife Stadium and also marked the most prolific outing in the pros for the third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

A conversation with Daboll sparked Hyatt’s debut season into life. The first-year wideout told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post: “I used to average 100 yards at [the University of] Tennessee, and being up here was kind of tough for me at first. I went to coach and asked, ‘Is it me? Is it something I need to do better?’ Dabes had a great talk with me one-on-one about how this is how the NFL is: One game, you can have the best game of your life, the next game, you can have nothing. It goes to Dabes and how much respect I have for him. He’s been teaching me about the league.”

Hyatt’s triple-digit haul was timely on two levels. First, his big-play threat helped undrafted free-agent quarterback Tommy DeVito get the better of a tough New England defense.

Second, Hyatt’s productive day proved he’s finally getting to grips with life in the NFL. In the process, he’s becoming the vertical playmaker the Giants need among an otherwise suspect corps of receivers.

Jalin Hyatt’s Beginning to Make the Grade

Hyatt was drafted to stretch the field, and he lived up to the billing against the Patriots. The 22-year-old tallied three catches of 20-plus yards, including gains of 29 and 22 yards in the first quarter.

Those plays represented the vertical dimension the Giants needed after generating a league-low 28 completions of 20-plus yards last season. Hyatt has done his bit to fix this issue by “averaging 19.4 YPC on the season which is top 5 in the league,” per Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Jalin Hyatt with 5 catches for 104 yards for the Giants yesterday including 2 big 3rd down conversions. Averaging 19.4 YPC on the season which is top 5 in the league. Has created 7 20+ yard catches on just 17 catches total pic.twitter.com/yHExGIrJXl — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 27, 2023

Adding to his list of deep catches against the Patriots was no small feat. The Pats usually play aggressive, man-to-man coverage with safety help to take away the big play, but they couldn’t stop Hyatt from getting behind them.

Beating opponents even when they’re playing to take away what you do best is what defines the game’s top receivers. Hyatt has a ways to go before he reaches that status, but he’s adding nuance to his game all the time.

Giants Expanding the Ways They Use Jalin Hyatt

Being viewed primarily as a deep threat hasn’t always been to Hyatt’s benefit. He came in for criticism for limitations in his game earlier this season, but No. 13 is becoming more of a force in different ways for Daboll’s offense.

Those ways include Hyatt unleashing his speed and moves on shorter routes. It’s what he did to earn 12 yards on this shallow crosser against the Patriots, highlighted by Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

Jalin Hyatt's juke to make a man miss yesterday was sweet pic.twitter.com/ofkmvNwgKw — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) November 27, 2023

He’s still averaging 17.2 yards before catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference, but Hyatt should see different plays as his role expands. Plays like bubble screens and quick slants designed to let Hyatt turn on the jets behind solid blocking or immediately after the catch.

Daboll knows he has a natural but raw talent at wide receiver. The more he and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka refine Hyatt’s game, the more likely the Giants are to develop a truly marquee target.