Giants Free Agent Target Inks Deal, Reunites with Former Coach: Report

Jason McCourty will be reuniting with a former coach of his. However, it will not be Joe Judge, as so many had previously projected. The veteran cornerback has instead decided to takes his talents to South Beach.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has reported that McCourty is signing with the Miami Dolphins. The move will once again reunite the former Patriot with coach Brian Flores, who previously served as McCourty’s defensive play-caller in New England back in 2018. Per insider Ian Rapoport, the 33-year-old Rutgers alumn will receive a one-year deal with the ‘Phins.

The move ends a three-year stint where Jason played alongside twin brother Devin McCourty in the Patriots’ secondary. Now the two will face off twice a year as AFC East foes.

Giants’ Draft Haul Ended All Hope of a McCourty Deal

McCourty originally had a free-agent visit with the Giants back in mid-April, in which Rapoport claimed the two parties were “exploring a possible move in the future.” While McCourty ultimately left East Rutherford without a deal, it was believed that the door was still open for a post-draft signing. However, it became quickly evident as the draft rolled on that the potential addition of McCourty was becoming more and more unlikely by each round.

Even before New York’s draft haul, the Giants’ secondary was beginning to look a tad crowded. The offseason addition of Adoree Jackson theoretically shored up the team’s second cornerback spot opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry. While a fully healthy Xavier McKinney is expected to compete for snaps against and alongside the standout safety duo of Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan — potentially making the presence of the ever-versatile Julian Love obsolete in Big Blue’s secondary.

Then the draft came, and the Giants decided to pull the trigger on not one, but two highly intriguing defensive backs.

Aaron Robinson & Rodarius Williams Could See Early Play Time

First, they used their third-round selection (No. 171 overall) on cornerback Aaron Robinson out of UCF. Robinson is a fast (4.38 40-yard dash) and physical (6-foot-1-inch, 193-pound) player who many tabbed as a second-round prospect. A former Alabama transfer, Robinson has a history operating out of the slot and could challenge last year’s fourth-round pick, Darnay Holmes, for snaps this season.

Lastly, the Giants wrapped up their 2021 draft class by snagging Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams in the sixth round (No. 201 overall). The older brother of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, Rodarius’ slip in the draft may be correlated to his age — he’ll turn 25 years old come early September.

While his age and at times inconsistent footwork hurt his stock, his traits and on-field production (seen below) make the 6-foot, 189-pound Williams a potential steal.

While Williams may have a more difficult time than Robinson when it comes to cracking the initial cornerback rotation, the Louisana native is eager to do whatever it takes to get on the football field.

“I wasn’t a big special teamer, but I did play special teams,” Williams told reporters after being selected. “I’m coming from a four-year starting experience, so whatever needs be I’ll adjust. Whatever you guys need of me is what I’m going to do.”

