Joe Schoen on Giants Staying Healthy: ‘I’m anxious’

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen feels like his fanbase when it comes to getting the full roster ready for the preseason.

Making an appearance on The Irish NFL Show this past Sunday, the first-year general manager answered a range of questions but had some particularly noteworthy sentiments when asked what he was most focused on heading into the upcoming regular season. After admitting that the reconstruction of the team was his biggest focus, Schoen stated his lament on not seeing a number of players on the field as the team chose to manage their health with the regular season still two and a half months away. He went on to particularly single out Kenny Golladay. Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Blake Martinez, before stating he was “anxious to see” his team put out 90 players for the start of preseason camp.

What immediately stands out from the group of players he mentioned was the state of the wide receivers group, as three of the four players named are of that position. Kenny Golladay, who recorded zero touchdowns in his disappointing debut season with the Giants, has not seen the field during mandatory OTAs due to an undisclosed injury. He has been seen, however, performing some individual drills, unlike Toney and Shepard.

Kenny Golladay participating in some individual drills. Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard still absent. #Giants pic.twitter.com/wOpe08yHbX — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 8, 2022

Sterling Shepard is still recovering from a torn achilles, suffered late last season against the Dallas Cowboys. The longest-tenured wide receiver on the team, Shepard is entering his 7th season with the Giants. In seven games last season, the 29-year-old recorded 36 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown.

Kadarius Toney, meanwhile, has arguably garnered the most attention from this group during the offseason. After not appearing at an involuntary minicamp earlier this spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the team was looking to trade their 2021 first-round draft pick. Toney subsequently appeared at training camp and Schoen personally denied the rumors that he was being shopped. At this point, being healthy and on the field should be what Toney strives for following a whirlwind offseason.

Schoen reflects on journey

Another one of the highlights of his interview with The Irish NFL Show was Schoen discussing his journey to the Giants. He stated that while studying at DePaul University (where he also played football), he managed to get an internship with the Carolina Panthers through family connections. It was with the Panthers that Schoen said he met Brandon Beane, whom he later reunited with as Beane was the GM in Buffalo. Between those positions, Schoen worked with the Miami Dolphins, first as a national scout and later as assistant director of college scouting and director of player personnel. Still, Schoen named Beane as his mentor, adding “I learned a ton from Brandon, I’m fortunate to have worked with him, and a lot of what I’ve learned from him I’ll be able to implement hopefully here in New York”

Giants preseason will be national

The NFL Network announced that they’ll carry 22 preseason games live this upcoming August with the Giants being front and center. For fans outside of the tri-state area, all three of Big Blue’s matchups in the preseason will be televised. It’ll begin with the clash against the Patriots on August 11th, followed by a showdown with the AFC Champion Bengals on August 21st and a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Jets on the 29th.