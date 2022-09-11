Kadarius Toney Snap Count vs. Titans Raises Questions

After an inconsistent rookie season in 2021, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not off to a hot start in 2022.

Toney, a first-round pick in last year’s draft, only played two snaps in the first half of New York’s matchup with the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN:

Late in the second quarter, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News painted a discouraging picture of Toney on the Giants’ sideline.

Kadarius Toney is sitting by himself on a bench nowhere close to the rest of the receivers and offense. He's been relegated to 2 snaps so far today, seems to be struggling with it. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 11, 2022

“Kadarius Toney is sitting by himself on a bench nowhere close to the rest of the receivers and offense,” Leonard tweeted. “He’s been relegated to 2 snaps so far today, seems to be struggling with it.”

License Plate Guy shared a video of Toney on the sideline via Twitter:

Can someone tell me at home why this guy isn't playing? When he doesn't get that burn he's not a happy football player. #mindgames #Giants #KT pic.twitter.com/P4aROMJb5s — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) September 11, 2022

Although he underwent offseason knee surgery and missed some time during training camp, Toney was not listed on the injury report heading into Week 1. New York’s leading receiver in the first half was Richie James (three receptions, 48 yards and one rush for two yards).

This article will be updated with more information…