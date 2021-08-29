Giants ‘Optimistic’ About Kadarius Toney’s Status for Week 1

It has been an unusual first offseason in the NFL for Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney.

Toney began training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which made him fall behind in his conditioning program. He then went down with an undisclosed injury, which has kept him sidelined from practice for the past several weeks.

According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Toney will not play in the Giants’ preseason finale with the New England Patriots on Sunday. This means he will have missed all three of his team’s exhibition matchups this summer, which can be valuable experience for any rookie.

On the bright side, the Giants are “optimistic” that Toney will be able to play in their Week 1 contest with the Denver Broncos on September 12, per Rock. And although this is certainly promising news, Toney has barely been on the field since the Giants selected him at No. 20 overall back in April.

At this point, the Giants are unsure of what Toney can give them in Jason Garrett’s system. He was drafted to play a key role on their offense this season, but he is far behind given how much time he has missed. and unfortunately, he has been an unreliable option thus far.

Draft day Blunder?

Heading into the 2021 regular season, the Giants’ offensive line looks like the biggest question mark surrounding the team from both a talent and depth standpoint.

The Giants have lacked stability on their offensive line since 2013, and when general manager Dave Gettleman took over at the helm, he vowed to fix this unit. However, this has yet to happen. And despite some slight improvement in the run blocking game last season, the Giants cut their best lineman in Kevin Zeitler, and did not bring in any additional upgrades.

Not only that, but they had a chance to draft versatile offensive lineman Rashawn Slater at No. 11 overall, but instead opted to swap picks with the Chicago Bears, moving back to No. 20 to select Toney. The Giants initially had their eyes on Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver Devonta Smith, but after their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles jumped them in a deal with the Cowboys in order to select him, New York moved back to acquire Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick, and a fourth-rounder as well.

While it is evident that the Giants liked Toney over Slater, or any other linemen on the board, their lack of priority at this position looks even worse, due to the uncertainty surrounding Toney.

Banged up Offense

To be fair to Toney, he is only one of several key players on the Giants’ offense who have been nursing injuries during camp.

Fellow wide receiver Kenny Golladay has missed the past several weeks with a hamstring strain, which has prevented him from building chemistry with his new quarterback Daniel Jones. Golladay is out for the Giants’ preseason finale this evening, and the team is focused on getting him ready by Week 1.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot surgery), who the Giants signed this offseason, returned to practice for the f0r the first time last week, but he is out tonight as well. The hope is that Rudolph can be ready by Week 1 too.

Receiver John Ross is also dealing with a hamstring issue, and starting left guard Shane Lemieux sprained his MCL at the beginning of camp. If Lemieux isn’t ready by the regular season, the Giants would be forced to start Kenny Wiggins, who has struggled mightily during preseason.

