Giants Would Fix ‘Woes’ With Cowboys’ League MVP in What-If Scenario

What if the New York Giants could take a player or two from any one of their NFC East rivals? Who would you choose? That’s the question posed to the division’s correspondents for The Athletic, and Giants writer Charlotte Carroll made an interesting choice.

She focused on Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown as the stars from around the East who would boost the Giants’ flagging passing game. Not surprisingly, Carroll named Cowboys’ all-purpose pass-rusher Michah Parsons as the division rival the Giants would gleefully add to their defense.

Yet, Carroll expanded her answer by zeroing in on a former league MVP who has transformed the Cowboys’ return game.

Giants Need to Deal With Return ‘Woes’

Carroll chose KaVontae Turpin because of “the Giants’ punt-returning woes (Richie James fumbled twice against the Seahawks in the Giants’ last outing), Tuesday’s practice featured an audition for who will catch punts this weekend.”

James’ issues with ball security have become costly, although his position coach offered a defence of sorts for the returner’s problems against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey suggested sleeves doomed James at Lumen Field, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

Fittingly, James was sans sleeves for his latest practice outing, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

Whatever the reason for his bad day in Seattle, James’ issues have shone a light on a problem the Giants can’t ignore. Head coach Brian Daboll needs his special teams to maximize its big-play potential.

There isn’t enough elite talent on either offense or defense for the Giants to win without significant contributions from football’s third phase. An offense worryingly reliant on the rushing talents of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones needs the type of favorable field position only a consistent return game can provide.

The Cowboys know all about the benefits of a returner like Turpin, who is underoing a career transformation in 2022.

Cowboys’ Surprise Package a Difference-Maker

Turpin was a record-setter at TCU before being dismissed in October 2018 after he was arrested for assault against his girlfriend. He later issued a guilty plea for “assault causing bodily injury.” He’d previously faced “domestic violence charges that were eventually pled down to disorderly conduct,” per Patrik Walker of CBS Sports.

The 26-year-old trod a path through the minor leagues of the IFL and The Spring League, before his career took a turn when he was named MVP of the USFL with the New Jersey General earlier this year. Now, Turpin is becoming one of the NFL’s most productive punt returners, averaging 14.7 yards on 13 returns.

Three of Turpin’s returns have covered 20 yards or more, with his season-high of 52 yards coming against the Detroit Lions in Week 7:

Cowboys rookie WR KaVontae Turpin nearly became the first NFL player to return a punt for a touchdown in 2022. He just missed Sunday vs. Lions on a 52-yarder. LB Luke Gifford: "Turp is always a spark." pic.twitter.com/7U55y1Odn2 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 24, 2022

The Giants know all about how quickly Turpin can turn a game. They saw him do just that with this 28-yard runback to help the Cowboys win 23-16 at MetLife Stadium in Week 3:

KaVontae Turpin 28 yard punt return to take the Cowboys to the 35! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Dv75hMMPAy — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 27, 2022

It was a one-score game at the time, but Turpin’s big play allowed the Cowboys kick a field goal and stretch their lead to 10 points with six minutes left on the clock. Turpin had essentially helped to take the game away from the Giants.

Daboll and McGaughey don’t have this kind of difference-maker, but they need to find one. It might not be James, but it’s worth the risk putting other dynamic playmakers on return duties. Players like rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson or backup running back Matt Breida could add some oomph and field-stretching speed.

Finding those extra, hidden yards on special teams will prop up an offense averaging just 6.4 yards per completion and producing a mere six touchdowns through the air.