NFC East Veteran a ‘Good Fit’ to Replace Adoree’ Jackson for Giants

Cornerback is a position the New York Giants can’t overlook this offseason, especially given the uncertain status of Adoree’ Jackson. He was the most experienced corner on the roster last season, but NFC East veteran Kendall Fuller, a four-year starter with the Washington Commanders, “would be a good fit” to replace Jackson in 2024 NFL free agency.

That’s according to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. She writes Jackson is “unlikely to return,” leaving the Giants needing a cover man “who can play on the outside opposite last year’s top pick, Deonte Banks.”

Carroll pointed out how “if the Giants want a younger option, Sean Murphy-Bunting makes some sense. But if an experienced veteran with leadership qualities is on the docket, Fuller would be a good fit.”

Jackson’s seemingly inevitable departure, combined with strong safety Xavier McKinney being allowed to test the market, means “leadership in the secondary room could be key for younger guys, especially Banks,” per Carroll.

Fuller would be an upgrade over Jackson, based on their respective performances last season.

Kendall Fuller an Affordable Upgrade for Giants

Fuller is preparing for his ninth season in the pros, but Carroll referenced The Athletic’s Randy Mueller to dispel any concerns about the defensive back’s age: “Even though he’s approaching 30 years old, Mueller’s rankings note how Fuller’s anticipation and instincts offset his decline in pure speed.”

Fuller also earned plaudits from USA Today’s Doug Farrar, who labelled him “an outside cornerback with a knack for matching receivers through their routes, and getting aggressive at the catch point.”

Those are skills the Giants need across from Deonte Banks. The latter endured some inevitable growing pains as a rookie, but the former Maryland standout eventually proved worthy of being the 24th player selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Putting Fuller in the other starting spot would quickly turn cornerback into a position of strength for the Giants and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. It’s something general manager Joe Schoen could make happen for an affordable fee, since Spotrac.com projects Fuller’s market value at $13.6 million annually across four years.

For the sake of comparison, Darious Williams, who will visit with the Giants, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, is projected to earn $12.8 million annually, but for only two years.

Then there’s Sean Murphy-Bunting, who has long been viewed as a fit for the Giants because of his experience playing for Bowen with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Murphy-Bunting would cost $6.7 million a year for two years.

That’s a bargain fee compared to Fuller, but the latter has an advantage over both Murphy-Bunting and Williams. Namely, his knowledge of the NFC East and familiarity matching up with the division’s best wide receivers.

Fuller also offers a clear upgrade over Jackson.

Adoree’ Jackson Set for Giants Exit After Shaky Season

A brief dalliance in the slot didn’t work out for Jackson, and the 28-year-old struggled for consistency. Fuller also endured some tough moments playing for the Commanders’ 32nd-ranked defense, but he did allow fewer completions (55) and yards (651), compared to Jackson (58 and 752), per Pro Football Reference.

Numbers from Pro Football Focus show Jackson allowed 13.9 yards per reception, compared to Fuller’s 10. While Fuller earned a coverage grade of 82.8, Jackson only graded at 45.9.

The statistics reveal Fuller would be an improvement on Jackson. That’s something the Giants should pay up to acquire and secure the services of a proven cornerback capable of supporting Banks for the long haul.