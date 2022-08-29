Kenny Golladay Goes Silent as Giants WR Faces Sudden Roster Speculation

With final roster cuts coming on Tuesday afternoon, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has gone silent in more ways than one.

The first way is on the field. Golladay played in all three preseason games and was barely visible. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, he played a total of 51 snaps and only managed to catch just one pass for six yards (four total targets). He did not record any receptions in his final two preseason outings and went viral for his poor blocking effort in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

In addition to his play, Golladay has also gone silent off the field. With speculation about his roster spot on the rise, the veteran wideout refused to answer any questions after the Jets game.

“Golladay politely declined comment while leaving the locker room after the game,” Pat Leonard reported for the New York Daily News. “And he didn’t break stride when he was asked if he was surprised he’d been asked to play in the game.”

Most of the Giants’ starters on offense — including quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kadarius Toney — did not play in the final preseason game against the Jets. The fact that Golladay was on the field indicates that the coaching staff wanted to see more from him.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll had to answer for that decision after the game.

Brian Daboll Speaks on Kenny Golladay’s Uncertain Future

Brian Daboll probably wasn’t expecting to field questions about his projected No. 1 receiver getting cut after the preseason, but that’s exactly where the first-year head coach found himself on Sunday afternoon.

“I mean look, all those receivers are competing,” Daboll said (h/t Talkin’ Giants on Twitter). “Kenny’s had a good camp. [Giants general manager] Joe [Schoen] and I will sit back, and we’ll talk about everybody.”

Daboll’s answer is pretty ambiguous, but the financial implications are clear: The Giants have too much money tied up in Golladay’s contract to move on from him this year.

“The #Giants aren’t cutting Kenny Golladay,” Jordan Raanan wrote on Twitter. “His contract won’t allow it ($17.5M gtd this season, $4.5M next). But it’s clear based on usage Sunday + overall performance they’re not sure what they can get out of him this year. Crossing fingers he can turn it on for regular season.”

In other words, the Giants’ hands are tied. The current regime is stuck with Golladay for at least the 2022 season, thanks to an unfortunate contract inherited from former general manager Dave Gettleman.

Kenny Golladay Actually Outperformed Other Giants WRs

As ugly as Kenny Golladay’s preseason stat line was, his six receiving yards were more than the next three receivers on the Giants’ depth chart combined. Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants pointed out this (sad) fact on Twitter.

Second-year pro Kadarius Toney (knee) and veteran Sterling Shepard (Achilles) did not play at all in the preseason due to injury concerns. Second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson had four receptions totaling one yard.

The Giants’ entire wide receiver room is a big question mark heading into the regular season.