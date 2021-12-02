Giants Captain Takes Jab at Packers Star Aaron Rodgers

After a two-game absence, New York Giants safety Logan Ryan has cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the practice field. The team’s defensive captain will be in the lineup come Week 13 when they face off with the Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ryan met with reporters where he detailed his battle with the virus and the frustration of being away from his teammates, all while managing to throw a bit of shade the way of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I was doing everything I could holistically, not what Aaron Rodgers was doing, but I was taking vitamins and drinking water,” Ryan said. “Fortunately, I recovered pretty quickly and I’m back here to get my wind back and back with the guys and I’m very excited to be back.”

Rodgers Has Packers Riding High Since His Return

Of course, Rodgers missed the Packers’ Week 9 game, a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, after testing positive for COVID-19. The three-time league MVP claimed to be “immunized” but was not vaccinated according to NFL mandates. Rodgers made waves for his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” back on November 5th, where he delved into his research on COVID and ways to combat the virus, which included reaching out to “good friend” and podcast juggernaut, Joe Rogan.

“I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker. I march to the beat of my own drum,” Rodgers claimed during the segment. “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy. Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or some crazed group of individuals.”

Yet, while his off-field beliefs may have drawn some doubters, his play since returning to action has been upper echelon, per usual. The Packers have gone 2-1 over their last three games, with victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. In Rodgers’ past two outings, he owns a 122.8 passer rating while averaging 346 yards passing and totaling six touchdown passes to zero interceptions.

“As long as the Packers have Aaron Rodgers — even with a broken toe — they’re going to be the favorites on most days,” wrote Rob Demovsky in ESPN’s latest power rankings. The offense has closely resembled the 2020 version that led the NFL in scoring.”

Ryan Talks Dolphins Game

Ryan’s return to Big Blue’s secondary also coincides with a showdown against a slew of familiar companions such as Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who served as a defensive assistant for Ryan during their joint days in New England.