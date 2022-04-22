Super Bowl Champion Files Grievance Against Giants: Report

F

ormer New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan has filed a grievance against the team according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The 31-year-old, who was released on March 17th, was paid $5.5 million, which was guaranteed. His grievance, however, comes because his contract guaranteed $8.5 million for injury. Ryan suffered a finger injury and later underwent surgery for it, leading him to seek the $3 million in difference. Ryan’s surgery transpired prior to his release, triggering the grievance.

According to Duggan, while a verdict is awaited in the dispute, 40 percent of the money in question counts on the salary cap, removing $1.2 million from a Giants team that’s already cash-strapped. Ryan has subsequently signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team recently announced the restructring of Adoree’ Jackson’s contract, giving them more cap space presently and pushing some of Jackson’s salary down the road to a later season. Duggan now surmises that this restructuring came in conjunction with the grievance and subequent money removed from the team’s cap space while awaiting a resolution.

The New Jersey native initially signed with the Giants in August of 2020, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal. Towards the end of that season, however, the sides agreed on a three-year, $31 million extension, with $5.5 million guaranteed and $8.5 million guaranteed for injury. After spending his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, Ryan arrived at the same time as former head coach Joe Judge, who served as special teams coordinator alongside Ryan in New England. In two seasons with the Giants, he started 30 games, recording an interception, two sacks and 211 total tackles.

Giants Cap Issues Continue to Dominate Offseason

The salary dispute with Logan Ryan is just the latest in a series of financial issues for the Giants. Recently-hired general manager Joe Schoen has already discussed the massive amount he aims to shed off the club’s cap this offseason. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Schoen believes he must clear $40 million in cap space this spring after the poor management of the prior front office. According to King, however, Schoen is confident he can get it done, after facing similar troubles while working as assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bills from 2017 to 2021.

Speaking of the money issues, Schoen said ““When we first got to Buffalo, we had $55 million in dead cap money we had to manage. We had a plan there, and we’ll have one here. We may have to make some decisions that hurt, but I do not want to kick the can down the road with the cap. I want to get it fixed.”

Schoen ‘close’ on Draft Selections

At his pre-draft press conference, Schoen provided the media and the fan base with insight on just how prepared the team is, with the draft now just days away. One of the first statements he made regarded exactly what the philosophy will be when it comes to the team’s first two selections, which will come at fifth and seventh overall. Schoen indicated the team will purely look at talent, stating of the team’s drafting approach “let’s just throw need, whatever perceived need is out, who are the best football players in this draft,”

He also went on to indicate that the team was ‘close’ on identifying the exact seven players the team would target with their seven scheduled picks. Indicating that the scouts, coaching staff and management were nearly all on board with who to select, he added “There’s not a lot of players where there’s a big separation in terms of how we see them.”