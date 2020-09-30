Giants’ Lucrative Tactics Pry CB Away From Raiders

It’s not typical to see an NFL organization hand another team’s practice squad player a sizeable signing bonus in hopes of prying him away. However, Madre Harper may not be your typical practice squad player.

Harper is set to sign with the Giants on Thursday after protocols and physicals. The cornerback terminated his practice squad contract with the Raiders on Tuesday after Big Blue handed him a $25K signing bonus as an added push to get the undrafted free-agent to jump ship, per numerous sources.

It’s Easy to See Why the Giants Are Intrigued By Harper

While the former Southern Illinois standout may not carry the high-end draft status some may look for in a young defensive back, you wouldn’t be able to tell based off his near-elite traits.

Checking in at 6-foot-1-inch and 196-pounds, the 2019 honorable mention All-MVFC selection was not invited to this past year’s NFL combine but had he been, he’d have likely lit it up.

Here’s what SB Nation’s Alistair Corp had to say about Harper’s head-turning Pro Day back in March: