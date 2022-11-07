Giants’ Assistant Named Candidate to Replace Fired Colts Coach

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll aren’t the only reasons for the New York Giants exceeding expectations during a 6-2 start. Schoen has made several smart moves as general manager, notably hiring Daboll as his head coach, while the latter has his team playing above its talent level.

Daboll hasn’t worked alone though. His coordinators, Don ‘Wink’ Martindale and Brian Kafka, have transformed the Giants’ defense and offense, respectively, with smart schemes and use of key personnel.

Those are the things the Indianapolis Colts are looking for after firing Frank Reich on Monday, November 7.

Gifted Coordinator on List of Reich Replacements

The Colts canned Reich following Week 9’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Naturally, it didn’t take long for speculation to build about who will replace Reich next season, even though Schefter also reported the Colts hired their former center Jeff Saturday as an interim.

Saturday’s a novice in coaching terms, so unless he does something spectacular, the Colts will look for a more experienced option for 2023. They could choose Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, according to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr.

Kafka is on Kerr’s list of seven candidates the Colts should consider. The former quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs rates his place for playing “a major role in the development of Daniel Jones, making the quarterback competent and is getting the most out of an offense that is down several wide receivers and has one of the worst offensive lines in football.”

Doing a lot with less is always going to bring an assistant coach to the attention of NFL owners. Kafka qualifies, even though Daboll’s own expertise has played a part in the Giants’ offensive revival.

Daboll got the top job with the Giants after building his reputation as OC for the Buffalo Bills. His history can’t diminish the credit owed Kafka, not when the latter has been allowed to call his own plays, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

Brian Daboll says offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will call the plays in the season opener. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) September 5, 2022

Kafka could tread the same path based on what he’s doing this season.

Top Assistant Using Talent in Creative Ways

Getting core players back on track has been the hallmark of Kafka’s first season calling plays for the Giants. Specifically, he’s found creative ways to build his offense around quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Turnovers and injuries blighted Jones since he entered the league as the sixth player drafted in 2019, but Big Blue’s QB1 is a more efficient player this year. Jones has completed 65 percent of his passes, thrown just two interceptions and lost as many fumbles.

One reason Jones is playing well is because the Giants have wisely made a healthy-again Barkley the focal point of their offense. He started 13 games last season, but averaged only 3.7 yards per carry.

Barkley’s averaging 4.8 per rush through eight games on Kafka’s watch, mostly because of how the latter has designed running plays. Kafka has used alignment and misdirection to manufacture big gains like this one against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5:

We need to talk about the creativity of OC Mike Kafka to get Saquon Barkley the rock! ⚖️ Line Unbalanced Wildcat 📌 Weak QB Pin & Pull pic.twitter.com/FkkgRxDN4q — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 9, 2022

Getting Barkley back to the form that made the Giants draft him second overall in 2018 has made everybody else on offense better. It’s worked for Jones, who’s been allowed to use his versatility and athleticism in more ways this season.

Kafka has made designed QB runs a staple of the playbook. One such run worked to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 4, with Heavy’s Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo applauding how the play was drawn up:

The #Bears really sold out to stop Saquon Barkley here, healthy respect for the #Giants’ RB that allowed Daniel Jones to sprint for the TD. Great play design by Mike Kafka. pic.twitter.com/ffB2FNT0TG — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 2, 2022

Zone-read runs and bootlegs have helped Jones rush 64 times for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Teams looking out for the threat of Barkley and Jones have been exploited by other runners, even tight end Daniel Bellinger, who punished the Packers for this score:

The Jones and Barkley double act has made the Giants owners of a prolific ground game and dangerous play-action passing attack. Those things have helped the Giants overcome a struggling offensive line and lack of bluechip talent at wide receiver. The Giants have given up 25 sacks and lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Kafka has been able to adapt to adversity. He’s become a run-first play caller after spending two years with the Chiefs and their pass-crazed schemes led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Kafka’s doing what works best for the talent at his disposal to help the Giants win. Finding ways to win football games regardless of personnel and philosophy is what separates great coaches from the average ones.

It’s something sure to have owners looking Kafka’s way once hiring and firing season begins in earnest early next year.