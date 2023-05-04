Giants Reveal New Numbers For 2023 NFL Draft Picks

The newest New York Giants have new numbers.

The team announced jersey numbers for its highly-regarded seven-player draft class, including first round cornerback Deonte Banks, second round center John Michael Schmitz, and third round receiver Jalin Hyatt.

All numbers are still subject to change, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Jersey selections are always slim pickings for Giants rookies.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the team’s roster currently sits at 82 players after its draft class, undrafted free agent signings, and the re-signing of edge rusher Oshane Ximines. It’ll sit at 80 players when the team reports to summer training camp — and only so many numbers are available.

New York’s long list of retired numbers make it that much tougher, too. The team has forever removed 13 numbers from its rotation since it was founded in 1925, including Eli Manning’s No. 10, Y.A. Tittle’s No. 14, Lawrence Taylor’s No. 56, and Michael Strahan’s No. 92.

For example, a rookie like Jalin Hyatt might’ve wanted to claim the No. 11 he wore at Tennessee. But that number has been long retired for Giants legendary quarterback Phil Simms.

He’ll have to wait to change the No. 84, a number “handed to him” by the team according to SNY’s Giants reporter Connor Hughes.

The good news for Hyatt and other Giants rookies? Final jersey decisions don’t need to be made now. And as roster cuts, player transactions, and trades occur, they’ll have a greater pool of digits from which to commit to.

Giants UDFA WR Bryce-Ford Wheaton Could Be Sleeper

New York hasn’t given UDFA receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton a jersey number yet.

That doesn’t mean he’s not a part of their planning, though.

Ford-Wheaton received a guaranteed $236,000 contract from the Giants with a $30,000 signing bonus, according to Duggan.

That’s $14,000 more than what a player receives for a year on the practice squad — and shows how much the Giants wanted a receiver some coaches think has Calvin Johnson upside, according to WVSportsNow’s Mike Asti.

“Bryce Ford-Wheaton told me an NFL coach got in his face and said ‘sometimes you look like Calvin Johnson but sometimes you look like you couldn’t start on a JUCO team in Iowa,’” Asti tweeted on April 29. “He has tons of potential to be more with size and speed, but worst case, he oddly actually enjoys special teams. That’s his pitch for a day 3 pick.”

Ford-Wheaton made it out of Day 3. But the Giants, who could use some special teams help, are betting on the ex-Mountaineer’s raw athleticism seen in charts like this:

Here’s the full scouting report on Ford-Wheaton, courtesy of NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

“Ford-Wheaton is a big, long wideout specializing in downfield jump-ball victories. He’s a high-riser with an above-average wingspan, but he rarely slips past press coverage easily and fails to separate like he should relative to the blazing speed he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a raw route runner with tight hips and a lack of attention to detail that allows defenders to anticipate breaks and contest his catches on a regular basis. Ford-Wheaton has the size and hand strength to post victories on 50-50 throws, but he will need to prove he can consistently play to his athletic ability.”

Giants, Bills Had Secret First-Round Pick Trade In Place

New York nearly traded back in the 2023 draft, not up.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told Sirius XM’s Adam Schein he had a deal in place Giants general manager Joe Schoen to move up to No. 25 overall.

Schoen retreated from that deal when his draft board “got depleted,” moving up instead for Banks with the Jaguars.

Beane had to wait one pick later to make his move, jumping from No. 27 to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall. By doing so, he bypassed the Cowboys, who were rumored to be interested in Kincaid.

So in the end, everyone got what they wanted — except Dallas.