Tracker: 28 NFL Draft Prospects Who Met With The Giants

It’s been a busy draft season for the New York Football Giants.

The team met with at least 13 prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in March, according to tracking done by Giants Wire’s Dan Benton. General manager Joe Schoen and his scouting department haven’t slowed down much since, either.

Take a look at the running list of prospects who’ve come to New York for in-person or “top 30″ visits, courtesy of NJ.com beat reporter Art Stapleton:

Reminder: this is a working list for #Giants 30s. Some confirmations were for visits scheduled. Did not include prospects that qualify as local visits. Might be missing a couple, and some may have ended up as virtual ones or on-campus. But I think I have most of them. https://t.co/Rq676eIxMG — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 19, 2023

When Big Blue is on the clock, Schoen is likely to pull from this list.

Per NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt, both defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal visited the team last year before both were picked in the first round. The team also hosted cornerback Cor’Dale Flott before picking him in the third round last year, according to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye.

Here are scouting reports on each prospect New York has hosted ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, via NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, The Draft Network, and more:

Boston College WR Zay Flowers

From Zierlein:

“Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor. Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.”

USC WR Jordan Addison

From The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs:

“Expectations for Addison should be that of an immediate impact player. He may not be a viable WR1 from the jump as a rookie, but he is a player primed to make an impact and he brings ample translatable traits. I would expect Addison to be one of the rookie receivers in 2023 who continues the recent trend of impact rookies in NFL passing offenses.”

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

From Zierlein:

“Hyatt’s gliding gait disguises explosive acceleration that can lead to easy separation on deep throws. However, he does display inconsistency on contested catches comes. Hyatt is ordinary getting in and out of intermediate breaks and might be best with a limited route tree full of slants, crossers and a series of field-stretching patterns.”

TCU RB Kendre Miller

From The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez:

“Miller is more effective as an in-between-the-tackles runner as he can get his pads north and south quickly. However, on plays designed to go outside, it appears that Miller lacks the foot speed to threaten defenders around the edge to turn upfield and break for a big play.”

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

From Zierlein:

“Ascending cornerback combining traits and above average play strength that create a clear definition of who he is as a player. He can reroute the release and has the frame to close catch windows against big receivers in press-man or Cover 2 looks. Delayed transitions and sluggish change of direction put him in conflict in off coverages, so teams must pay attention to matchups and scheme in order to avoid a field full of yellow laundry.”

Maryland CB Deonte Banks

From Sanchez:

“Banks is a physically impressive cornerback with plus-level height and length. He also has rare reactionary athleticism for a corner his size, showing the ability to flip his hips run vertical, then sink his hips and break back downhill toward the ball.”

Illinois DB Quan Martin

From Zierlein:

“Versatile cornerback/safety prospect with the size and physical talent to play nickel back or align as a deep safety. A buttery smooth hip swivel allows him to glide and transition effectively from his pedal, but he has just average route recognition to stay connected to clever route runners. Martin’s speed and explosiveness at the NFL Scouting Combine was eye-catching, but he needs to play consistently to that speed on the field.”

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

From Crabbs:

“He’s an explosive finisher, which helps him to compensate for his modest size as a second-level/box defender and between sacks, forced fumbles, and plays in the passing game, he’s admirably making plays despite his rawness. That’s a guy you can build a case for, especially when he’s active on special teams.”

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

From Zierlein:

“Unique linebacker prospect with the physical traits, athleticism and skill set to be deployed as an inside linebacker or a stand-up edge rusher. The former five-star Alabama signee transferred to Arkansas for the 2022 season and posted eye-catching production with the Razorbacks. He plays with good technique in take-ons and has plenty of pursuit range, but he’s still finding his footing with his run fits and tackle consistency.”

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

From Crabbs:

“Expectations for Bresee should be centered around him taking significant snaps early in his career and that he should be able to steadily build himself back to being the player that was the No.1 recruit in the country coming out of high school. He is more of a high-variance projection now but I am willing to bet that, medical setbacks aside, Bresee will recapture his elite form in time.”

Iowa State OLB Will McDonald IV

From Zierlein:

“McDonald is an explosive, pliable edge talent whose active hands and eager feet make it hard for tackles to get a firm grip on him. His burst and lower-body flexion give him an advantage at the top of the rush, while his spin moves and feel for pocket depth round out his attack. He has good strength for his size and plays with admirable contact balance against bigger players, but setting firm edges and holding his ground against a downhill running attack could be an issue.”

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

From The Draft Network’s Joe Marino:

“Hooker’s age, injury status, and adjustment to the next level make him a complicated evaluation. There is appeal for him as a developmental starter if everything comes together but he at least should provide value as a backup.”

Georgia Tech DL/OLB Keion White

From Zierlein:

“Athletic big man offering scheme versatility and projectable upside. White has good short-area quickness as well as speed in space. He lacks consistent early phase technique to control the rep, but his recovery talent, hustle and athletic traits put him in position to get in on the action. His pass rush is predictable and lacks focus, but he’s bendy and could take a big leap forward in this department provided the coaching catches up with the physical gifts.”

Clemson DE/OLB Myles Murphy

From Crabbs:

“Murphy should be an impact starter on the defensive front. Murphy has the mobility to play a number of alignments and the pass rush prowess to play on third downs quickly in the NFL. He may take a few years to fully season as a full-time player and find the balance in his rush plan, but I would expect Murphy to change the look and feel of his team’s defensive front by year three.”

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

From Zierlein:

“Schmitz is a highly consistent zone-scheme center with decent size. He is well-schooled in all phases of the run game. He consistently uses the proper footwork and angles to find early positioning and has the tenacity to finish blocks at a high rate. He has plus football intelligence and makes the calls for his offense. His drive power is average and he can be hit-or-miss getting to second-level targets.”

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

From The Draft Network’s Damian Parson:

“Forbes projects as a true perimeter and outside cornerback. I do not envision him sliding into the slot at the next level. Forbes’ ball skills and return ability is an unteachable combination. He has the most pick-sixes in FBS and SEC history. Toning down on aggressiveness and being more disciplined can benefit his NFL future. The development or furthering of his technical process will be important to his ceiling. I believe he can become a CB2 for a defense.”

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

From Zierlein:

“Mims is a long-striding wideout who will primarily line up inside, but he has the potential to be moved around to mismatch speed-deficient coverage. He ran a limited route tree at Oklahoma, but he has the athletic qualities to expand on it at the next level. He’s athletic in space and dangerous with the ball in his hands, but he’s likely to see the 50/50 throws tilt in the other direction. Has can work on all three levels of the field and is an above average punt returner.”

Alabama DB Brian Branch

From Sanchez:

“Overall, Branch is a versatile defensive back prospect who has the ability to make plus-level plays at every alignment. But teams who draft him are also getting a player who plays with intensity and a passion for the game that can help him become an influential team leader.”

Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu

From Zierlein:

“Mapu has been praised for his versatility, but he might need to prove he can excel in at least one department — whether in run support or in coverage — at the next level. He lacks short-area athleticism and long speed, so his man coverage might be limited to tight ends. He is highly instinctive from short zone and is a very willing hitter when playing near the box.”

South Carolina DB Darius Rush

From Marino:

“At the next level, Rush projects as a reserve outside corner for a zone-heavy defense that should be able to provide value on special teams. He does offer developmental appeal given his length, ball skills, and need for more time on task at the position to gain more comfort.”

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

From Zierlein:

“It’s easy to like what he’s put on tape. His route running harkens back to his slalom days with nimble feet and smooth hips helping to generate rhythm and separation in and out of breaks. He needs a little more bulk for combat in the trenches, but he offers what evaluators are looking for in technique, strain and demeanor.”

Western Kentucky DL Brodric Martin

From NFL Draft Buzz:

“Big-bodied rusher with very good upper-body strength. Strong and stout at the point of attack with the measurables to occupy multiple blockers. Martin has the strong core and powerful hands to shed blockers, and Martin shows excellent instincts with the ability to quickly locate the ball. He’s very instinctive when it comes to countering and solid with overall hand usage.”

Florida DL Gervon Dexter

From Zierlein:

“Dexter is frequently slow off snap, which tends to have a domino effect on both his hands and positioning in a negative way. His size and traits help him make plays even after being blocked early in the rep, but he will need to improve his hand usage as a pro. He’s a limited pass rusher with below average quickness and rush skill but can get there eventually if the play extends.”

Louisville OLB YaYa Diaby

From Sanchez:

“As an NFL prospect, Diaby should be utilized as a designated pass rusher early in his career while he continues to develop as a run-stopper and add more moves to his pass-rush repertoire.”

Tennessee OLB Byron Young

From Zierlein:

“Young is still in the process of learning how to play his position. His rush hands lack skill and he’s missing go-to counters, but that could be coachable for him. He creates chaos when using his twitchy first step to slant and twist but still needs to tune up the stack-and-shed technique and build out a cohesive rush approach.”

Purdue TE Payne Durham

From Parson:

“His game has layers to it. I project him to be a No. 2 tight end early in his career. His blocking ability should help him see the field in two tight-end sets. Although his ceiling is not high, Durham has a solid/safe floor.”

Old Dominion CB Tre Hawkins

From Back Sports Page’s Marthony Sanders:

“Hawkins is a very physical cornerback who works well press coverage, and can also adapt to other coverages like a cover 2 or cover 3. Tackling won’t be an issue for Hawkins either so whatever team decides to take a chance on him knows exactly where to line him up. The one downside… is the lack of production as far as interceptions. Hawkins only recorded two in two seasons at ODU, but his physicality makes up for it.”

Houston QB Clayton Tune

